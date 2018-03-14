34 flights likely to operate from Chandigarh airport this summer

IndiGo’s morning flight to Delhi (6E455) will remain cancelled on Wednesday. IndiGo’s morning flight to Delhi (6E455) will remain cancelled on Wednesday.

A total of 34 flights are likely to operate from Chandigarh International Airport during its summer schedule, which will start from March 25 and continue till October 27.

Currently, 30 flights are operating at the airport. Meanwhile, IndiGo’s morning flight to Delhi (6E455) will remain cancelled on Wednesday.

The watch hour timings at the airport, which is currently from 5 am-4 pm, will also change by March end. The Indian Air Force has said that the watch hours will be from 7.20 am-5.30 pm.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday that the highest number of flights in the summer schedule will be to Delhi. More than 10 flights will operate from Chandigarh to Delhi as per the schedule.

Indigo and Jet-airways are expected to operate majority of the flights.

Sources said that Air India is also considering flights to Jammu, Jaipur and Dharamshala from the Chandigarh airport. Other destinations, which have been included in the tentative schedule include Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, sources said.

The airport will again remain closed from May 12-31 for commercial flights due to upgrade work.

Last year in October, the watch hours were curtailed for runway work, leading to temporary suspension of several flights. At present, there are no flights on Sundays.

