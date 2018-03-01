Cabinet approves Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill to deal with those escaping overseas to evade law

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill to deal with those escaping overseas to avoid getting caught. The Bill will empower the government to confiscate any property owned by such persons in India. The bill is aimed at deterring economic offenders like jeweller Nirav Modi from fleeing the country or not returning to face trial. In a press conference today in New Delhi, Jaitley said, “Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 has been brought to confiscation of assets of a fugitive, including Benami assets. There will also be the provision to confiscate those assets outside India but co-operation of that country will be needed.”
The Cabinet has also approved the establishment of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) today, which Jaitley said will act as an independent regulator for the auditing profession which was one of the key changes brought in by the Companies Act, 2013. “Jurisdiction of NFRA for investigation of Chartered Accountants & their firms under Section 132 of the Act would extend to listed companies & large unlisted public companies, the thresholds for which shall be provided in the Rules,” added Jaitley.
The Indian Express had reported in May 2017 that the proposed law, if it comes into force, will be applicable in cases where value of offences is over Rs 100 crore. The Bill makes provisions for a court of law — Special Court under Prevention of Money Laundering Act — to declare a person a fugitive economic offender.
As per the explanatory note to the draft bill, “A Fugitive Economic Offender is a person who has an arrest warrant issued in respect of a scheduled offence and who leaves or has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution, or refuses to return to India to face criminal prosecution.”
The note further said that on such declaration of a fugitive economic offender, two consequences will follow: First, any property that is a proceed of crime that the person is accused of, as well as any property owned by such person in India shall stand confiscated and vested in the government of India free from all encumbrances.
“Second, at the discretion of any court, such person or any company where he is a promoter or key managerial personnel or majority shareholder, may be disentitled from bringing forward or defending any civil claim. If at any point of time in the course of the proceeding prior to the declaration, however, the alleged fugitive economic offender returns to India and submits to the appropriate jurisdictional court, proceedings under this Act would cease by law,” the draft Bill said.
A finance ministry statement had also said in this regard that, “It is widely felt that the spectre of high-value economic offenders absconding from India to defy the legal process seriously undermines the rule of law in India. It is, therefore, felt necessary to provide an effective, expeditious and constitutionally permissible deterrent to ensure that such actions are curbed.”
The draft version of the bill was introduced last year days after the Supreme Court found liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt and asked him to appear before it on July 10. Mallya-owned Kingfisher Airlines owes over Rs 9,000 crore to banks.
(with inputs from ENS)
- Mar 1, 2018 at 8:37 pmThis is an advice information to future fugitive, don't made any wealth in their name. Normally these culprit will be more efficient than govt as there won't be much property etcc in their name.Reply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 8:15 pmA BORROWER TAKES A LOAN FROM A BANK BY GIVING ASSETS AS SECURITY-----SO THEORITICALLY THERE SHOULD NOT BE ANY PROBLEM IF THE BORROWER RUNS AWAY WITH THE ENTIRE MONEY----if the mortgaged assets cannot be sold immediately to recover the dues it means THAT THE MORTGAGE IS DEFECTIVE AND FAULTY----MORE STRES SHOULD BE GIVEN ON MANAGEMENT OF ASSETS MORTGAGED TO BANKSReply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 8:12 pmA SEPARATE MORTGAGE AUTHORITY SHOULD BE FORMED TO CONTROL AND MONITOR ALL MORTGAGED ASSETS OF ALL BANKS------THEY SHOULD PHYSICALLY VERIFY THE MORTGAGED ASSETS EVERY 6 MONTHS AND CHECK THEIR VALUATION EVERY YEAR-------FOR NPA BORROWERS THE SURVEILLANCE SHOULD BE INCR FOR MORTGAGED ASSETSReply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 8:09 pmBANK LOAN IS GIVEN AGAINST MORTGAGE OF ASSETS--------WHY THERE IS A PROBLEM IF THE DEFAULTER RUNS AWAY?--the mortgaged assets should be sufficient to realise the dues--BUT THAT DOES NOT HAPPEN--SO THE REAL FAULT IS THE DEFECTIVE MORTGAGE----THE ASSETS MORTGAGED TO BANKS SHOULD BE CONTROLLED AND MONITORED BY AN INDEPENDENT REGULATOR--MORTGAGED ASSETS SHOULD BE TAKEN OUT OF THE CONTROL OF BANK MANAGEMENTReply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 8:02 pmimmediate judicial reforms is the requirement. but unfortunately corrupt legal fraternity is not in favor of the same.thus no body will be punished within the life span of indians as court battle with money power will continue for decades. this is the writing on the wall. bad luck poor indian citizens.Reply
