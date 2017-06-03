Artificial Intelligence: Chinese internet company teams up with German firms to make self-driving cars

Application of AI technologies has great potential for powering social development, and the smart automobiles sector is one of the most promising: Lu Qi, vice chairman Baidu. Application of AI technologies has great potential for powering social development, and the smart automobiles sector is one of the most promising: Lu Qi, vice chairman Baidu.

A Chinese firm specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) has partnered with two German companies to make self-driving systems and vehicles. China’s Baidu will cooperate with the two German firms -automotive suppliers Bosch and Continental AG in smart – on self-driving systems and vehicles, smart transportation and the Internet of Vehicles. Strategic agreements were inked during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s visit to Germany this week. The agreements aim to leverage China’s AI technologies with German automobile expertise to upgrade the transport industry.

Application of AI technologies has great potential for powering social development, and the smart automobiles sector is one of the most promising, Lu Qi, Baidu vice chairman, said. Baidu launched “Apollo” in April, an open, complete and reliable software platform for the automotive and autonomous driving industry.

The Chinese firm has been investing in R&D for autonomous driving technology since 2015. It has conducted successful road tests for its fully autonomous cars on the highways and roads of Beijing in late 2015 and finished the open trial operation of its autonomous car fleet in late 2016 at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province.

