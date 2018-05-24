Anti-Sterlite protests: Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal says company wants to restart operations with community support

We always make sure the community and Tuticorin people at large prosper with us.” Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal said in a Twitter video message. We always make sure the community and Tuticorin people at large prosper with us.” Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal said in a Twitter video message.

Describing the loss of 12 lives in violent protests in Tuticorin as “unfortunate”, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Thursday said Sterlite Copper would like to continue operations at the compnay’s plant with support from the community.

In a video message on Twitter, Agarwal claimed that the company strictly abide by the rules when it came to following anti-pollution norms. “I am very sad to hear the incident… This was absolutely unfortunate. My full sympathy is with the families (of the deceased),” Agarwal said.

“We always make sure the community and Tuticorin people at large prosper with us.” The NRI billionaire further said, “I am totally committed for the community, people at large, and with their wish, and with their prosperity we would like to continue this business.”

The company is presently waiting for clearance from court and government to restart the plant, which is closed for annual maintenance, he added.

Reiterating the commitment of the company to environment and “the development of people of Tuticorin and Tamil Nadu”, Agarwal said,”(we) will abide by the law of the land. Once again, I am very much in pain, (with) what happened…”

The total number of deaths in the protest against the copper smelter plant touched 12 on Wednesday with the death of a man in fresh police firing. As many as 11 people have lost their lives in police action till Tuesday.

The Madras High Court has stayed a proposed expansion of the plant.

Locals have been agitating for over 100 days now demanding closure of the Vedanta group copper plant over pollution concerns.

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an inquiry commission to look into the matter. The Commission of Inquiry, headed by Aruna Jagadeesan a retired judge of the Madras High Court, will probe the violence.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the violence and issued notices to chief secretary and the director general of police, calling for detailed reports in two weeks.

