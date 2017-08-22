Anand Sundaresan appointed as Chairman of IESC

IESC logo IESC logo

Schwing-Stetter India, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Anand Sundaresan was elected as the Chairman of Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council, today. The council promoted by Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA), supported by Confederation of Indian Industry is funded by National Skill Development Corporation.

At the 11th governing body meeting held here, Sundaresan was appointed as Chairman and will hold the post for a period of two years, a press release said. Prior taking up the new role, he was serving ICEMA as the Immediate Past President.

Meanwhile, Larsen and Toubro, Construction and Mining Machinery Business, Executive Vice-President and Head, Aravind Garg was appointed as the IESC, Vice-Chairman.

