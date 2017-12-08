Aadhaar-PAN card linking deadline extended to March 31, 2018: Finance Ministry

Linking of Aadhaar to PAN was made mandatory in the Finance Bill 2017-18. Linking of Aadhaar to PAN was made mandatory in the Finance Bill 2017-18.

The Finance Ministry on Friday said it has extended the deadline for those yet to link their Aadhaar number with their PAN card.

“It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till 31.03.2018.” Click here to know how to link your Aadhaar to your PAN card.

The notification announcing the extension comes a day after the Union government told the Supreme Court that it was willing to extend all deadlines to March 31, 2018. Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud that the government will come out with a notification to this effect on December 8. This, however, will not apply to the Aadhaar – mobile subscriber linking as it is in pursuant of a different court order and has to be completed by February 6, 2018. Moreover, the extension of linking Aadhaar to one’s bank account will be for only those who do not yet possess an Aadhaar card.

In its notice issued today, the Finance Ministry said:

“Under the provisions of recently introduced section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act), with effect from 01.07.2017, all taxpayers having Aadhaar Number or Enrolment Number are required to link the same with Permanent Account Number (PAN). In view of the difficulties faced by some of the taxpayers in the process, the date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN was initially extended till 31st August, 2017 which was further extended upto 31st December, 2017.

It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till 31.03.2018.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd