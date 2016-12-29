53% Indians buy smartphones online: Study

(Representational) (Representational)

Purchase of smartphones on e-commerce marketplaces has gone up considerably in the country during 2016. As much as 53 per cent of Indians have bought their smartphones online, while 39 per cent owners preferred to buy them in-store, according to a recent mobile consumer study conducted by Deloitte.

The study further elaborates that for most smartphone owners in India, the reliance on WiFi has reduced considerably because of higher penetration of mobile data. The report says 4G adoption is expected to grow strongly over the next year to become the predominant data network. About 45 per cent of the respondents said that they would subscribe to 4G or LTE in the next 12 months.

According to the research, e-commerce websites and mobile phone shops are the number one choices for online and in-store smartphone purchases respectively.

The Deloitte Global Mobile Consumer Survey, 2016 analyses the mobile usage habits of over 2,000 Indian consumers as part of a global survey of 53,000 respondents across five continents and 31 countries. India data comprises of representatives from eight urban cities with internet access and adults aging between 18 and 54.

According to the research, for most smartphone owners, checking their phones is among the first and last things they do in a day. About 61 per cent of respondents look at their devices in less than 5 minutes after waking up.