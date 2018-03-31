‘18 pacts signed with foreign nations/firms on city development’

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries. MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries.

Over the last 10 years, there have been around 18 major pacts signed by the government with the foreign firms/countries for development of cities under various schemes, including Smart City Mission, AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission and other urban development schemes. Following are the details of some of the major pacts:

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT), Government of Japan

Date of signing: May 1, 2007

Objectives: Co-operation in the field of Urban Development.

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries: Government of Columbia

Date of signing: May 31, 2007

Objectives: Co-operation in the field of Urban Transport System and Urban Transport Plan.

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries: Department of Transportation of the United State of America, USA.

Date of signing: September 19, 2007

Objectives: To undertake co-operation and collaboration in public transportation, science and technology on the basis of equality reciprocity, and mutual benefit.

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries: The Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, Government of UK

Date of signing: September 19, 2012

Objectives: Co-operation in the field of Urban Regeneration and Development.

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries: The Ministry of Transport, Building and Urban Development, Germany

Date of signing: April 10, 2012

Objectives: Co-operation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development.

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries: Government of the France Republic

Date of signing: October 5, 2012

Objectives: Co-operation in the field of sustainable urban development.

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries: The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labour, Israel

Date of signing: February 13, 2012

Objectives: Joint working group on

co-operation in the field of water technologies.

MoUs signed with foreign companies/countries: National Development and Reform Commission, China

Date of signing: May 20, 2013

Objectives: Co-operation in the field of sewage treatment technologies in urban sector.

MoUs : The Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment, Netherland

Date of signing: May 14, 2013

Objectives: Technical co-operation in the field of spatial panning, water management and mobility management.

MoUs : The Government of Kingdom of Sweden

Date of signing: June 1, 2015

