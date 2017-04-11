Cycling through the Brecon Beacons in Wales

Lôn Las Cymru ) or National Cycle Path 8, to give it it’s more prosaic name – passes through the heart of Wales from Anglesey to Cardiff through the Wye Valley, crossing the Snowdonia National Park, and the Cambrian Mountains. It’s split into two parts, the north and south paths, and collectively these paths extend […]

Lôn Las Cymru ) or National Cycle Path 8, to give it it’s more prosaic name – passes through the heart of Wales from Anglesey to Cardiff through the Wye Valley, crossing the Snowdonia National Park, and the Cambrian Mountains. It’s split into two parts, the north and south paths, and collectively these paths extend over 300 miles. As you can imagine, it’s not one for the faint-hearted. If you’re an experienced cyclist that’s used to challenging routes however, it’s one of the most rewarding routes around, as the terrain you cover: towering mountains, lush green valleys and forests, ancient coach roads and railway paths, is truly the stuff of adventures. Not to mention great photographs.