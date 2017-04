The Welsh region is a wonderful mix of stunning topography, history and traditional, warm, welcoming people and thankfully pristine vistas that make for a traveller’s paradise.

Caernarfon Castle. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Finding lots and lots of sheep on the Welsh countryside is not unusual as the creatures actually outnumber human population by three times. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Harlech Castle. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Conwy Castle. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Bodnant Garden. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Riding the Ffestiniog Rail line steam train on the Welsh Highland Railway should be on everyone's must-do list. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Snowdonia National Park. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Beddgelert. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Portmeirion Village. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

A look at the Caernarfon Castle from afar, behind which one can vaguely spot the island of Anglesey. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Conwy at night. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

The Conwy Castle at dawn. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogeryllllgogogoch, Europe's longest place name and the world's second longest. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Betws y Coed. (Express photo by Shruti Chakraborty)

Quay House, Britain's smallest house in Conwy.

