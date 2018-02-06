The whiz kids who grew plants without soil, made organic manure from human hair!

Childhood years are the most formative in a person’s life. Which is why great schools need to focus on hands-on and practical learning rather than rote learning.

If provided with the right guidance at the right time, each one of us has the potential to achieve greatness and create history. Childhood years are the most formative in a person’s life. But often, potentially brilliant children are unable to realize their full potential because there’s no one to guide them on the right path.

While most schools focus on learning but the way the curriculum is structured, a lot of it happens in theory. Which is why great schools need to focus on hands-on and practical learning rather than rote learning. Perceiving this, some schools have started focusing more on practical learning and less on mechanical rote learning. One such school, VidyaGyan, aims to drive transformation in the country by investing in the youth and catalyzing them into future leaders.

VidyaGyan has two campuses – one in Sitapur and the other in Bulandshahr. The school first identifies meritorious, rural students from economically underprivileged backgrounds. Thereon, they spend seven years – from class VI to XII – at the school’s residential campus while following a carefully crafted leadership curriculum that allows them to explore their full potential. The school ensures that children take learning as an approach, not as a subject.

Here are a few stories about the whiz kids of VidyaGyan:

Using technology for social change

Improper disposal of human hair is a source of pollution and can result in health hazards like pulmonary disorders, Alveolar edema, Bronchitis, TB, cancer and more. Burning it produces toxic gases like Ammonia, Hydrogen sulphide, and sulphur dioxide. A single strand of hair takes about 3 – 4 years to fully decompose. Keeping this in mind, 4 students of VidyaGyan, Sitapur campus, decided to produce organic manure from human hair.

They collected waste hair from their surroundings, mixed it with cow dung, put the mixture in a pit, and covered it. In 50 days, it turned into potential manure, suitable for plant growth.

They turned the area from this:

To this:

Growing plants without soil!

Hydroponics, a subset of hydroculture, is the method of growing plants using minerals present in a water solvent, without requiring soil. This experiment was successfully conducted by students of class 6th when they grew ‘methi’ plants through this method.

Empowering the visually challenged through science

‘Raja the great’ – a project started by four students of class 7th and their science teacher aims to empower the visually impaired and act as a service provider in the field of rehabilitation, education, training, and assistive technology. Under this project, they created a prototype of a walking stick with IR sensors, Vibrators, and PVC pipes. Powered by Arduino software, the stick can assist any visually challenged person in moving from one place to other by avoiding obstacles.

In addition to this, the students (largely on their own) have developed a science activity center in the school where they have developed working models like a three-pitcher water filter, a smokeless chulha, a paper recycling unit, and a software to enhance the record keeping system of the Indian Premier League

You might have heard about Doon school and the Mayo College. The two are excellent schools beyond a doubt and have created a space for nurturing high potential students from India’s urban elite, but the very fact that rural students of grade 7 from VidyaGyan were successful in preparing organic manure with help of human hair shows that talent doesn’t discriminate. No matter the background, every child has the capability of becoming a future genius. Tomorrow’s Nobel laureates may not only come from the urban centers of excellence but from the rural heartland also.