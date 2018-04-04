Getting smarter with your smartphone: Apps that help you learn STEM

All these apps are free to download, but might have some in-app purchases.

Smartphones have evolved at an impressive rate. Even the most common phones today house upward of 32 gigabytes of internal memory. In contrast, the most powerful computer 20 years ago had a 320-megabyte hard drive and cost a whopping $4,400! Your phone is an entertainment hub, a powerful machine, and a brilliant camera all rolled into a pocket-sized powerhouse that simplifies a number of tasks for you. Owing to the availability of some innovative apps, your phone can even act as a teacher! There are various apps that can make learning STEM more interactive and fun. Below are 5 such apps that can turn your smartphone into a mobile science school, while satiating your appetite for knowledge:

Note: All these apps are free to download, but might have some in-app purchases.

Curiosity

This app claims to have 5,000+ articles and over 1 million curated videos on every topic imaginable. With an impressive rating of 4.7 on Google Play, Curiosity has over 5 million downloads and highly positive reviews. It has a fluid user interface with short-form, easy to read articles and infographics created by selected content creators from across the globe. This app has several interesting topics that range from ‘Jennifer Aniston neurons’ to the ‘Jacuzzi of despair’ and ‘Magnetars’.

Sky View

Specially made for the astronomy buffs, this app proves that you don’t necessarily need expensive gadgets to know the sky. With Sky View, you have a map of the sky in your hand. This stargazing app guides you to the location of stars and helps you identify constellations, satellites, planets and other celestial bodies. Simply point your device at the sky to find all 88 constellations, be it night or day! The app comes with nifty features like night mode, augmented reality, and time travel, that make your experience a lot more fun. It is one of the top 10 apps in the education category in the Apple app store.

Complete Mathematics

If learned the right way, maths can be super fun. ‘Complete Mathematics’ app turns your smartphone into your personal maths tutor, covering basic and high school maths in a simple way. It envelopes almost every common topic and has been downloaded more than 500 thousand times on the Google Play store.

NASA

Informative articles, videos, podcasts, feature stories, tweets, maps, live TV, images, and much more! The NASA app has it all. Apart from a huge repository of knowledge, it has display satellite tracking 2D maps and 3D earth models with the International Space Station and other Earth-orbiting satellites. It also gives the user an option to rate the images and easily share everything on social media. With this official NASA app, the user has an access to the latest NASA mission information; map, information and links to all of the NASA visitor centers; and a featured content section to learn more about the solar system and beyond.

Photomath

Almost every student wishes for a magical spell that could solve his/her mathematical problems. This app is like that magical spell, except it is free to download and easy to use! All you have to do is point your camera toward a math problem and Photomath will automatically show the result with detailed step-by-step instructions. With a whopping 50 million downloads on the play store, Photomath has revolutionized the way people learn maths. It also has an integrated smart calculator that makes problem-solving easier than ever.

