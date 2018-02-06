Encouraging the future geniuses: Easy science experiments to do with your kids

Teaching basic science to your kids is easy, owing to the availability of several amazing books. However, in order for the kids to grasp a concept fully, there’s nothing better than letting them do it on their own and see science in action.

Science is fun! It gives you logical answers to quench your curiosity and makes you even more inquisitive. It helps your children form opinions and question their surroundings, thereby making them smarter. Teaching basic science to your kids is easy, owing to the availability of several amazing books. However, in order for the kids to grasp a concept fully, there’s nothing better than letting them do it on their own and see science in action.

Here are some fun and easy-to-do science experiments that can help your kids learn some fundamental scientific phenomena. As a parent, you could do these experiments with simple things lying around your home and have a fun filled evening with your kid!

A non-newtonian fluid

A fluid that does not follow Newton’s Law of Viscosity, behaving like a solid one instant and a liquid the next is called a non-newtonian fluid. This easy experiment will help your child understand viscosity and how a little bit of pressure can affect a substance.

Requirements:

A bowl

Cornstarch (About 1/3rd cup)

Water (About 1/3rd cup)

Procedure: In the mixing bowl, add the dry cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of water. Start stirring slowly while adding more water until all the powder is wet. The slower, the better. Soon, the cornstarch will begin to act like a liquid when you stir it slowly. However, on tapping the liquid with your finger, it will feel hard!

If your mixture feels too dilute, add more cornstarch. Add more water, if it feels too much like a solid. Voila! You have created a mixture that feels like a stiff liquid on stirring, but acts as a solid on tapping!

Think of other tests you can do with it. For more fun, add some drops of food coloring to the mixture. If you make a big enough pool of this fluid, you can also walk on it! There are several videos of the same on YouTube.

Know more about viscosity here.

Know more about Non-Newtonian fluids here.

A hair-raising balloon (literally)

Have you ever felt a slight quick electric shock on touching a random object or person? That is because of static electricity, a stationary electric charge generally produced by fiction. It is a temporary charge that can raise your hair, give you the power to (faintly) move objects without touching, and more. Here’s how:

Requirements:

A balloon

Your head

A soft-drink can (optional)

Procedure: Inflate the balloon and gently rub it through your hair (or a woolen jersey, if you have one). It is now charged with electrons. If you bring it near your child’s head, her hair will stand, giving her a hair-raising experience!

If you put the charged balloon against a wall, it will stick on it for a few seconds. No glue required! If you happen to have an empty soft drink can, keep it on a table so that it can roll and bring the balloon close. It will start to roll towards the balloon without you even touching it! Feel like Jean Grey!

Know more about static electricity here.

Liquid on liquid on liquid!

Density is a measurement that compares the amount of matter an object has to its volume. Miscibility is the property of a substance to mix with other substances, forming a homogeneous solution. Through the below experiment, you can teach your kids about density and how solutions work, while making a beautiful looking glass of layered liquids!

Requirements:

A small glass

Vegetable oil

Milk

Honey

Procedure: Take the glass and pour the honey in the middle. Be careful not to get it on the side. Pour it until you have filled about 1/4th of the glass. Now, slightly tip the glass and slowly begin pouring the milk down the side. It will start layering on top of the honey. Make sure both the liquids are in equal quantity.

Now be very careful and without disturbing the liquids, tip the glass again, to add the vegetable oil. Do it very slowly as it is less viscous and if the liquids mix, you’ll have to do the experiment all over again. Fill the glass and keep it aside. In a while, the liquids will settle and layers will emerge.

Know more about miscibility here.

Know more about density here.

Practical learning is the best learning. If your child can understand the science behind everyday phenomena, she is likely to never forget it. Teaching STEM to your kids is vital for cognitive development. Furthermore, STEM is the future. Technology is disrupting new industries and as a result, we have AI engineers and UX designers in a majority of organizations. The scope is widening by the day. Developing your child’s interest in STEM will open a cornucopia of avenues for them.

