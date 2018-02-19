Taking right care of your two-wheeler requires more than just regular service

Taking care of your bike or scooter, however, requires more than just regular service. You should ensure that your vehicle has been checked for pollution control.

Riding a bike is an enthralling experience. As it goes from 0 to 60, the world around starts blurring. You feel the surging wind in your face, in your hair. Your senses become sharp as you concentrate on the road, observing everything at a lightning fast speed. The vehicles, the people, the surroundings – everything in your field of vision. If you love riding a bike, you’ll know how free it makes you feel. As long as you are on that seat, helmet on your head, eyes on the horizon, accelerating – it is just you and your bike, the world fades away!

True riders know the importance of keeping their two-wheeler in top shape. Just like you need proper diet and exercise to stay healthy, your bike needs regular service and maintenance. Regular oil change, filter change, and tyre care are vital for your motorcycle to perform its best. Taking care of your bike or scooter, however, requires more than just regular service. You should ensure that your vehicle has been checked for pollution control. Riders usually neglect to get a pollution check certificate, which can be problematic as not carrying it makes you liable for a fine of Rs 1000.

Beside this, you also need to buy an insurance policy for your two-wheeler. Ideally, a plan which offers financial cover in case of any accidental damage, theft and third party liability, is the best choice. Make sure to buy a comprehensive policy and not a third-party liability. Often, people buy insurance only as a formality, resulting in an insufficient coverage. Being underinsured is not a smart decision.

You should also be careful while selecting your insurance provider.

Government organizations are a safe bet for buying insurance. National Insurance Company (NIC) has been in the business since 1906 and provides two-wheeler insurance of the ‘highest mileage’. It provides two-year and three-year comprehensive policy at a low cost. In addition to that, there are various discounts available as well. It insures the vehicle, as well as the vehicle owner, with a personal accident cover for 1 lakh.

Remember, mishaps can occur anytime. We have no control over that. But what we can do, is be prepared.

