Insure not just your house, but your home

The householders' insurance by NIC is a comprehensive policy comprising of ten sections and can be issued to householders, owners/tenants of flats, bungalows, apartments, housing societies in rural/semi-urban/urban areas including metro cities.

Homeowners know that saving up and buying a house is the easier part. It is certainly not a breeze, but the process till getting the possession of a house is comparatively easier than what comes later. The difficult part is maintenance and safekeeping. Houses are prone to various contingencies. One day you are fixing a leaky faucet and the next day the wiring goes haywire! On top of that, there is always a risk of natural calamities.

A lot of us live in and around high-risk areas. While we can defend ourselves in the event of a natural calamity (owing to modern technology and inventions), safeguarding our home and belongings can prove to be tricky. It is wise to plan ahead and insure your home if you live in a calamity-prone area. Even if you don’t, you should still buy insurance for safety. Accidents can happen anytime and vigilance is the best way to save yourself.

Insurance can be bought from any trusted provider. NIC can be an option to consider, given its presence in the industry since 1906. The householders’ insurance by NIC is a comprehensive policy comprising of ten sections and can be issued to householders, owners/tenants of flats, bungalows, apartments, housing societies in rural/semi-urban/urban areas including metro cities. From fire and allied perils to burglary and housebreaking, the policy covers appliances, personal baggage and gives a personal accident cover to the person insured, their spouse or children against death, permanent total disablement, permanent partial disablement, and temporary total disablement.

