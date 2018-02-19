Ensuring your family stays in good health should be your top priority

The easiest and most beneficial step you can take is buying a health insurance that covers you and your family as well.

Your family is the most important asset you have. They are by your side in times of joy, support you in sadness, and are there for you whenever you need them. They are your biggest treasure and they deserve endless love and care from your side. Protecting your family should be more than just your duty. It should be your top priority.

When you buy a new car, there is always a thought in your mind: “What if it gets in an accident?” So you buy an insurance plan. It is because you care about your vehicle and want to protect it. So why not do the same for your family? Life is unpredictable. What if someone in your family falls sick? Will you be able to pay for the hospital expenses from your savings account? Do you have ample preparation for emergencies? If the answer to the previous two questions is ‘no’, then it is high time you took preventive measures.

The easiest and most beneficial step you can take is buying a health insurance that covers you and your family as well. National Insurance Company Limited (NIC), a government of India undertaking is a trusted organization since 1906. Their ‘National parivar mediclaim’ policy provides complete health insurance for you, your spouse, your children, parents and your parents-in-law. It covers most major diseases and has unique features like an emergency reunion and air ambulance. The sum insured ranges from 6 to 50 lakh rupees, and the plan has a provision for various discounts as well. So, don’t wait! Buying insurance is a fairly uncomplicated process and takes not more than a few minutes online.

Click here to know more about the parivar mediclaim policy by NIC.

