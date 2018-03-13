Buying a travel insurance might just be the smartest travel hack

The ‘Overseas Mediclaim’ insurance policy by NIC can be an option to consider. It is a package policy which covers travel emergencies when you are traveling abroad.

Traveling is fun and highly addictive. It gives you an opportunity to explore new places, meet new people, and discover a new you. More than the destination, it is the journey that makes traveling worth it. It has been a part of our lives since time immemorial. Travelers, arguably, have influenced history more than anyone else. America would have remained undiscovered if not for Columbus. The same goes for various other countries including our own. The best part about traveling is that anyone can become a traveler. All you need is a destination in mind and the will to leave your comfort zone. Be it going to a family resort or backpacking alone in the hills, a journey, in a way, grants you peace like nothing else.

A smart traveler keeps certain things in mind to ensure a safe and amazing experience. A hack that most people use is marking their luggage as fragile. The result: airport authorities keep the luggage on the top of the luggage pile, making it easy to find. Another smart hack is rolling up clothes instead of folding to save baggage space! The smartest traveler, however, does something much more vital: he buys a travel insurance beforehand.

Insurance is fairly inexpensive and can come in handy for budget conscious travelers as well as the lavish spenders. The ‘Overseas Mediclaim’ insurance policy by NIC can be an option to consider. It is a package policy which covers travel emergencies when you are traveling abroad. It is available for three categories of travelers, namely ‘Business and Holiday’,’Employment and study’, and ’Corporate frequent travelers’ and provides additional cover for personal accident, loss of passport, loss of checked-in baggage and more.

So keep on traveling and capturing your experiences in the form of breathtaking photographs. For emergencies, you can always depend on your travel insurance.

