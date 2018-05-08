Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti welcome baby girl

Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti recently welcomed a girl child to the world Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti recently welcomed a girl child to the world

Actor Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti recently welcomed a baby girl. According to reports, the couple had opted for surrogacy. The couple received the happy news while they were away on a vacation in Hong Kong, according to a report by the Deccan Chronicle.

“The scheduled day for the baby’s delivery was around 15th or 20th of this month. We had planned a small vacation to Hong Kong on the 7th. But the doctor suggested that the day of delivery might shift to around 10th or 12th. So we decided to go by the 2nd or 3rd and return by the 7th. After we landed in Hong Kong, we got ready, had our lunch and were heading to the cruise terminal since we had planned to go on a cruise. While we were on our way, we got a call from the doctor saying that the surrogate has gone into labour and that we would have to return. We immediately booked a flight on the same day and returned. The baby was born while we were mid-air so we headed directly to the hospital,” Deccan Chronicle quoted the actor as saying.

The couple has been married for 14 years now. However, Shreyas and his wife are not the only ones who have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, and Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao are among those who chose to follow the path of surrogacy in order to complete their families.

Shreyas, who was last seen in Golmaal Again, said that he’s excited about the fact that he has been blessed with a girl child.

“I’ve always wanted a daughter so I could buy her dolls, teddy bears and plenty of pretty dresses. I’m already planning what I can buy her when I go shooting,” the actor told the Mumbai Mirror.

For all the latest Bollywood News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd