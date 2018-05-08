Manoj Bajpayee wraps up Satyameva Jayate shoot

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen alongside John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate. Manoj Bajpayee will be seen alongside John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate.

Director Milap Zaveri on Monday shared on Twitter a photograph of himself along with Manoj, who is seen sporting a police officer’s uniform. “It’s a wrap on Satyameva Jayate for Manoj Bajpayee sir! What a pleasure it has been to direct you sir! You rocked each of the 1500+ dialogues I gave you,” Zaveri captioned the image.

The film, which also stars John Abraham, will release on August 15. Satyameva Jayate promises intense action and power-packed dialogues. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared a still of the film and wrote, “John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee… Their new film is titled #SatyamevaJayate… Release date finalised: 15 Aug 2018… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… Check out a pic from the movie”

After Parmanu, Satyameva Jayate will be John’s second consecutive release in the similar genre. The film will also star, Tum Bin 2 actor Neha Sharma’s sister Aisha Sharma. She will be making her Bollywood debut with the film opposite Jonh. Talking about her debut, Aisha had told Mumbai Mirror, “As an outsider in this industry, your choices are important as you don’t get a second chance. So, I’d been waiting for the right project and it’ll be overwhelming to share screen space with John and Manoj sir.”

