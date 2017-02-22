It is time to declare Pakistan a terror state

India refuses to accept that Pakistan is in a state of continuous war. This thought has infiltrated our media, our reputed educational institutions, our bureaucracy, our culture, our cinema. (Representational image) India refuses to accept that Pakistan is in a state of continuous war. This thought has infiltrated our media, our reputed educational institutions, our bureaucracy, our culture, our cinema. (Representational image)

Almost 30 years of violent hostility, thousands of soldiers martyred and more or less the same amount of people killed, maimed or families just destroyed and still we think a hundred times before calling Pakistan a terrorist state. In the name of trade, in the name of culture, in the name of humanity… we have sacrificed our self-respect, our dignity to maintain a relationship with Pakistan. Indians for decades have been subjected to the lies, deceit and the violence of a nation whose global claim to fame has been as the biggest exporter of terrorism.

One of the biggest and the deadliest terror stars of the world have their roots in Pakistan. It may be the killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl, 26/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden, founder of Jaish-e-Mohammad Azhar Masood or India’s very own Dawood Ibrahim or the LeT chief Hafeez Saeed, all have been natured and nurtured on the fertile land of Pakistan. Still we think hundreds of times before declaring Pakistan a terrorist state.

India refuses to accept that Pakistan is in a state of continuous war. This thought has infiltrated our media, our reputed educational institutions, our bureaucracy, our culture, our cinema. In fact, today communism here has become synonymous with the propagated agenda of Pakistan. Pakistan’s motive isn’t to maim this generation, but the very posterity of our country.

Student politics was once synonymous with revolution and renaissance. Today’s students take pride in screaming slogans akin to Bharat ki Barbaadi… We have our very own people in Parliament screaming hoarse against Indian Army when a terrorist is killed, they question the integrity of the Army on a surgical strike, they cry their lungs out when a dreaded terrorist is killed or hanged. Their cries, their sympathies seem to vanish when a young innocent child refuses to cry to honour the martyrdom of her father.

Pakistan is not an enemy state but a terrorist state. Wars are fought on frontiers, but Pakistan and her terror minions have infiltrated India and subjected us to the worst terror attacks in history. The list is too long and too painful; a territorial conflict between two countries need to be sorted out by bilateral discussions and if worse comes to worse a military action on its borders. But Pakistan’s chosen mode of solution is back stabbing and terror. It has created an army of Pakistan-sponsored civilian stone-pelters where an entire generation’s answer to conflict is resorting to violence.

It is shocking that after almost three decades of being victims of terrorism, Indians still feel it in their hearts to befriend Pakistanis. The logic let the pyres burn and tombs piles up while we sing, dance and play in the backyard is outrightly inhumane.

We Indians have grown up on the teachings of Gandhi. He did say present your second cheek if slapped on the first one, but even he fought a hard battle to drive the British out of the country. He didn’t dine with them, didn’t trade with them, he called for a complete boycott. He didn’t say let’s carry Satyagraha movement wearing British silk. During the non co-operation movement he didn’t say let’s play with them while our young boys gets hanged and killed by the British. He resorted to a cent percent boycott, he didn’t go partial, he went all out to literally drive the British out. His methods were non-violent, but one cannot forget that the word violence can’t be deleted from non-violence. Violence creates pain and declaring Pakistan as a terrorist state will have its shares of cuts and wounds, but when a part gets infected and turns gangrenous, you don’t treat it with bandaid and have to amputate it. It’s time we stop mincing words, to shout out and declare Pakistan as a terror state.

Political parties must come together and pass a Bill declaring Pakistan as a terror state. Such a legislation has already been proposed by MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

