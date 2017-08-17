Doklam spoof video: No Chinese media, you cannot manufacture laughter (or public opinion)

India and China are at war and the People’s Liberation Army is winning, at least according to the Chinese media. In reality, media houses of the two countries are at war — inside the studios, in newsprint and on social media.
On Tuesday, the Chinese state-sponsored rhetoric reached alarming levels and crossed every line of decency. A video produced by Beijing’s official mouthpiece, Xinhua, portrayed India as a nation of hairy men wearing turbans. The problem is not just with the blithe usage of racial connotations, Xinhua’s TV show host goes on to paint this ‘hairy man’ as a primal invader with scant regard for the rule of the land.
The 3-minute-22-second video itself is a collage of poorly designed graphics, replete with the soundtrack of canned laughter playing in the background. It, however, tries hard to emulate the British talk-show host John Oliver, but then again the Last Week Tonight doesn’t come with English subtitles in purple.
#TheSpark: 7 Sins of India. It’s time for India to confess its SEVEN SINS. pic.twitter.com/vb9lQ40VPH
— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 16, 2017
Take Canadian-Indian standup comedian, Russel Peters, for instance. He is well-known for mimicking the stereotypical Chinese accent in almost all of his shows. A memorable one that comes to mind was when he picked on a Chinese man with an anglicised name.
“How many of you are Chinese in the audience?” Russel asks. A few in the crowd cry in delight, screaming “wooooohoooo”. Russel quips, “Well, that could be your last name, Wooooo.”
After telling his audience how an Indian and a Chinese can never do any business because “one lives for a bargain” and the other “never gives you a bargain”, he asks ‘Anthony’ to share his Chinese name. Anthony says “Tapsombong”. “Does that mean you are going to get high?” says Russel. “Hey do you want to tap some bong?” he mocks in heavy Chinese accent.
Russel is known to play with racial stereotypes and spin them into fun sketches of comic proportions. What Xinhua attempted here was more of a personal attack at a time of heightened tensions between India and China. At least the video gets one thing right. It unknowingly acknowledged India’s rich cultural diversity by choosing to caricature a Sikh man. While India celebrates unity in diversity, China believes in crushing any notions of religion.
So far, India’s response to China’s aggressive posturing over the Doklam stand-off has been calm and measured. It must once again choose to ignore this blatant racial profiling from its noisy and nosy neighbour.
Maybe Russel is right, India will not lose ground to China at Doklam without bargaining for something in return and China, as he put it, will not agree to a bargain.
For all the latest Blogs News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:44 pmThey can say that, coz not a single word from our so called strong PM on Doklam !! where his Big talks gone, red eyes and allReply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:36 pmPathetic video this muff doesn't know that great britain has no authority to sign a document as the territory doesn't belong to them in the first place. Secondly the punk should also understand what bhutan has said on doklam. Publishing muck is not a solution. Chinese and Indians have been in cultural relation for decades. Mockery only escalates tensions between two nations.Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:28 pmDear Chinese, There are crores of Indians like me i.e Dalits, Muslims, Christians, liberals, leftists, kashmiris, Bengalis, kerelaites, AAPians, congressis, Gandhians, humanists who are fed up with the present feku sanghi liar govt and we would be more than happy if the benovelent Chinese can be helpful to the cause of humanity in general by taking the sanghis, vhp goons, bhakts , yuva vahinis, and the bjp voters as unpaid slave workers in your factories. Rest of all Indians can live peacefully in India. Also take away the cows roaming around on the streets of India- bjpigs have made cow a matter of politics and people along with the cows are being harassed at that traffic junctions. You will get free beef steaks and unpaid workers for your country from India and the world will be free from the cancer of the sanghi liars. Msg by an Indian citizenReply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:38 pmHALF DlCK spotted !!!!Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:27 pmi am confused wheather chinese people properly opened their eye or not to see doklam area.Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:22 pmThat only shows china frustration.Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:17 pmFirst time in the history of china they made a video/movie about something other than Kung-foooooooooo!!!!! And as usually failed miserably.Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:16 pmCHINESE MEDIA involves in FALSE PROPAGANDA as it is 100 PER-CENT CHINESE COMMUNIST CONTROLLED and anyone disagreeing with COMMUNIST will be ran over by TANKs as it happened in TIANANMEN SQUARE. .......................... COMMUNIST will be thrown out of CHINA the day CHINA hold a MULTIPARTY DEMOCRATIC ELECTION as it happens in USA, UK, FRANCE, INDIA etc etc. ......................... CAPTIVE CHINESE SLAVE LABOUR is used by CHINESE COMMUNIST to produce CHEAP GOODS for the world.Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 11:53 amI agree the sketch is vulgar and stupid - but India does not celebrate "unity in diversity" maybe it did in the older days. Now it celebrates hate in diversity, not exactly a marketable slogan, is it?Reply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:11 pmI disagreeReply
- Aug 17, 2017 at 12:18 pmINDIA stopped APPEA- T of MUSLIMS and started EQUAL TREATMENT of all INDIANS irrespective of their religion.Reply
- Load More Comments