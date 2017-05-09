Why Nitish Kumar ignores BJP overtures: He needs Lalu Prasad for national ambitions

Lalu Yadav was one of the first chief ministers to be associated with the Fodder Scam. (File) Lalu Yadav was one of the first chief ministers to be associated with the Fodder Scam. (File)

While journalists waited for RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s comments in front of his Patna residence, he sent a staff member to tell the media not to wait as the RJD chief would not speak on the Supreme Court order on separate trials in all four pending fodder cases involving him which pertain to allegations of criminal conspiracy besides embezzlement charges from four treasuries.

He adopted the same method on BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who alleged that he had accumulated a lot of property for “favours” in the last decade. He reacted in the same manner after Republic TV ran an audio tape in which jailed RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin is allegedly heard complaining to Lalu about the Siwan MP.

It is RJD’s time-tested method : do not speak in the face of troubles, wait for things to die down. While the RJD often succeeds in such attempts, the BJP keeps the heat on Lalu hoping to win back Nitish Kumar.

However, JD (U) leaders privately offer their own logic; they say the JD (U) went into alliance with the RJD after Lalu was convicted in a fodder case. The JD (U) says it knows Lalu’s company comes with its baggage and its share of occasional embarrassment for Nitish Kumar. It often cites the “credibility and authority” of CM Nitish Kumar to blunt criticism and allegations.

Howsoever BJP may try to get Nitish to sever ties with the RJD, it may not succeed. The JD (U) enjoys the upper hand in its relationship with the RJD and keeps the BJP guessing. The JD (U) national president knows Lalu Prasad will continue to be politically useful and important with his mass vote base for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If a formidable Opposition has to be worked out against the BJP, Bihar has to play a key role. Therefore, Nitish has to cautiously and diplomatically deal with RJD’s share of political woes. The JD (U) either doesn’t react or takes a safe stand on allegations against Lalu.

Nitish Kumar, who has been trying to work out a national alliance, has already reached out to top leaders like Sonia Gandhi (Congress(, Sharad Pawar (NCP) and Naveen Patnaik (BJD). Last week, DMK MP Kanimozhi met both Nitish and Lalu to invite them for a DMK function in Chennai this June. Nitish hopes such moves continue. Meanwhile, he needs Lalu for his national ambitions just as he needed the BJP earlier for his Bihar ambitions.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd