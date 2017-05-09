Why Nitish Kumar ignores BJP overtures: He needs Lalu Prasad for national ambitions

While journalists waited for RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s comments in front of his Patna residence, he sent a staff member to tell the media not to wait as the RJD chief would not speak on the Supreme Court order on separate trials in all four pending fodder cases involving him which pertain to allegations of criminal conspiracy besides embezzlement charges from four treasuries.
He adopted the same method on BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi who alleged that he had accumulated a lot of property for “favours” in the last decade. He reacted in the same manner after Republic TV ran an audio tape in which jailed RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin is allegedly heard complaining to Lalu about the Siwan MP.
It is RJD’s time-tested method : do not speak in the face of troubles, wait for things to die down. While the RJD often succeeds in such attempts, the BJP keeps the heat on Lalu hoping to win back Nitish Kumar.
However, JD (U) leaders privately offer their own logic; they say the JD (U) went into alliance with the RJD after Lalu was convicted in a fodder case. The JD (U) says it knows Lalu’s company comes with its baggage and its share of occasional embarrassment for Nitish Kumar. It often cites the “credibility and authority” of CM Nitish Kumar to blunt criticism and allegations.
Howsoever BJP may try to get Nitish to sever ties with the RJD, it may not succeed. The JD (U) enjoys the upper hand in its relationship with the RJD and keeps the BJP guessing. The JD (U) national president knows Lalu Prasad will continue to be politically useful and important with his mass vote base for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If a formidable Opposition has to be worked out against the BJP, Bihar has to play a key role. Therefore, Nitish has to cautiously and diplomatically deal with RJD’s share of political woes. The JD (U) either doesn’t react or takes a safe stand on allegations against Lalu.
Nitish Kumar, who has been trying to work out a national alliance, has already reached out to top leaders like Sonia Gandhi (Congress(, Sharad Pawar (NCP) and Naveen Patnaik (BJD). Last week, DMK MP Kanimozhi met both Nitish and Lalu to invite them for a DMK function in Chennai this June. Nitish hopes such moves continue. Meanwhile, he needs Lalu for his national ambitions just as he needed the BJP earlier for his Bihar ambitions.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 9, 2017 at 5:44 pmNitish without Lalu is a big zero today.Let him remain in Bihar to give Lalu the company. Soon he will become puppy of Sahabuddin. BJP should stop massaging him any more. Sushil Modi who is anti Narendra Modi should be downgraded. A new leadership should be brought to prominence in Bihar.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:22 pmThe author should correct his view point. It's not "national ambition" of Nitish Kumar, but it's the other way round -- it's the requirement of the nation, or "national requirement" that people like Nitish Kumar are projected as prime minister.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:14 pmWhy Santosh Singh is worried if Nitish Kumar has national ambitions. He is much more capable than the boastful 56". He has a secular outlook & cleaner record than most other politicians. He is astute but not cunning. He has the capacity to take along other parties. He is not self-obsessed. His family is not reaping benefits of his position. He is a strong leader. We need a democratic, considerate & compassionate man at the centre as an alternative to the despot, cunning Monster unfortunately occupying the position of country's PM. He has a humane approach & is no enemy of minorities, the downtrodden & the untouchables. Certainly the best candidate for Premiership of this diverse country in 2019. He has the capacity to stop Modi in his tracks before the latter becomes an all powerful ruler. Modi needs to be kept firmly in check lest India loses its democratic status. Opposed to Modi's, his is an inclusive approach. Naveen Patnaik,Kejriwal& Mamta too should stand behind him as one man.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:13 pmNational ambition of Nitish Kumar ??? PM??? he may hv the ambition, but we people want only a good PM like Modiji. We people want him to be PM for one more term so he can complete projects he initiated. when puppet Simgh was PM for 2 terms, why not MOdiji?Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:31 pmWho are "we people"? BJP employs paid web iden ies, each of whom maintains 100 fake accounts and swarms the net with designer deshprem and unfounded admiration for The Feku Modi. We the people of India want a person like Nitish Kumar to be the next Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar is the best candidate even today, let alone 2019. He does what he says. His intentions are pure and clear. There is no ambiguity or sky-high promises. Udhar Feku Modi 100 baar bol chuke hai public meetings mein ki 2022 tak sabko apna ghar milega. There can't be a bigger lie than this. This is materially impossible, even achieving 10 of it is absolutely impossible. This is a huge, pure lie, told to mislead the innocent voters. This is what Feku does. Contrast this with what Nitish Kumar does.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:46 pmSo Ni h has not given up his ambition to become PM at any cost.Reply
- May 9, 2017 at 4:45 pmLalu and family sucked the blood of all Bihari's. Still they believe him, because if lack of education.to save India, SC NUST PUT HIM BEHIND BARReply
- May 9, 2017 at 5:13 pmindia was only 20 literate in 1950s and became 80 literate in 2011s, hence all this problem , if any body is given all things than the requirement increases , which has happened in india, so india was in the right track for 60 years after independence giving education employment etc as the statistics shows 70 of people were below powerty line in the 1950s, 1960s etc and after 2000 and 2011s it has gone down to about 20 according to some statistics . so things were going proper in india, but people made all liesReply
- Load More Comments