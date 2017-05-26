Three years of Modi govt: Non-Congress opposition parties in disarray, desperately seeking salvation

The non-Congress parties seem to have realised that by themselves, they cannot stop the BJP juggernaut. Their salvation lies in joining hands with the Congress. The non-Congress parties seem to have realised that by themselves, they cannot stop the BJP juggernaut. Their salvation lies in joining hands with the Congress.

Impressive victories in assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal notwithstanding, post the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, non-Congress opposition parties are in a state of disarray, unable to pull together and devise a strategy to cope with the challenge posed by a rampaging BJP.

Nervous after the Lok Sabha debacle, leaders of six parties – Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (Secular) and Samajwadi Janata Party – all erstwhile member of the Janata Parivar – had announced in April 2015 that they would reunite into a new party. The move fell through soon after when SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had been chosen as the president of the proposed unified outfit, disassociated himself with the move.

Compelled to consider desperate measures to prevent a repeat of the BJP Lok Sabha performance in the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav buried their differences and stitched up an alliance that included the Congress. Alliance swept the polls, winning 178 of the 243 seats. Though Nitish Kumar did retain power, the move enabled his arch rival Lalu to revive his fortunes, get key ministerial berths for his two sons and send one of his daughters to the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish’s hard-core supporters had thought that the assembly victory would be followed up by his gradual emergence as the prime ministerial face of the entire opposition in the 2019 elections. He has since replaced Sharad Yadav as the JD (U) President but there has been no progress as far as his bigger project is concerned.

For quite some time now, he has not been harping on his one-time vow to work for a “Sangh-mukt Bharat”. Nitish could not even field his candidates in assembly elections in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Lalu had announced that he would undertake a country-wide tour and mobilise public opinion against Modi but nothing has been heard of any follow-up action by him either.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won a landslide victory in the 2016 assembly polls last May — her Trinamool Congress getting 211 of the 293 seats. Ever since, many TMC leaders have been under a cloud due to their alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada sting operation. They include Trinamool leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Mukul Roy, Saugata Bose, Tapas Pal and Srinjoy Bose (all MPs), Transport Minister Madan Mitra and party vice-president Rajat Majumdar. The CBI investigations into the two cases have brought Mamata directly in conflict with the BJP. She is trying to forge a common platform with other parties to counter the BJP but so far these efforts have yielded negligible results.

The SP scene is muddled. Faultlines within the clan of Mulayam Singh Yadav are reflected in the factional fight too. Mulayam wants son Akhilesh Yadav to restore the party presidency to him and the latter seems least inclined to oblige him. The feud goes on.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has suffered desertions by several important party leaders, the latest to leave her being Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Muslim-face of the Dalit outfit. With her poor performance in the assembly polls, her party faces an existential crisis.

The non-Congress parties seem to have realised that by themselves, they cannot stop the BJP juggernaut. Their salvation lies in joining hands with the Congress. No wonder, then, that they are rallying around the same Congress, which they had earlier fought by teaming up with the BJP.

