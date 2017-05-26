Three years of Modi govt: Nitish Kumar and the art of practical politics in Bihar – and at the Centre

Prohibition has become Nitish Kumar’s national plank with several Gandhians including Mahatma’a great grandson Tushar Gandhi, praising the Bihar CM for following Gandhism. (File Photo) Prohibition has become Nitish Kumar’s national plank with several Gandhians including Mahatma’a great grandson Tushar Gandhi, praising the Bihar CM for following Gandhism. (File Photo)

If one has to single out two achievements of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the last one year, prohibition and an improvement in the power supply would be the stand out developments.

Each time he is pushed to the wall because of a law and order problem or corruption allegations against Lalu Prasad and his family, the CM returns to these two pet subjects to restore his confidence. When BJP state leader Sushil Kumar Modi levelled accusations against Lalu’s family of opening several shell companies to acquire land plots, Nitish deflected people’s attention by seeking a review of prohibition that resulted in hundreds of more arrests and the seizure of liquor bottles.

In between, there was the Champaran centenary celebration to attend– another occasion to speak about Mahatma Gandhi, talk of prohibition linking it to social reform. Prohibition has become Nitish’s national plank with several Gandhians including Mahatma’a great grandson Tushar Gandhi, praising Nitish for following Gandhism.

Though Nitish Kumar seems to have turned into a status quo votary without pursuing any new special programme this term, he has carried on with good governance projects of his previous two terms and succeeded in making prohibition into an achievement despite liquor bottles still making their way into Bihar from neighbouring UP, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 has serious, debatable clauses regarding confiscation and auction of property of an accused but Nitish Kumar has managed to blunt criticism.

At the national level, he has supported the Centre on issues such as demonetisation and surgical strikes much to the displeasure of the RJD. Nitish has been very conscious of his national image and he has made his stand on corruption and benami property very clear. He does not criticise the Centre just for the sake of criticism. He knows Lalu Prasad did not like his stand on demonetisation but he went ahead and supported it nevertheless.

He has had his share of confrontation with Centre, though. He wants to know if the Bihar special package of Rs 1.25 lakh cr announced by PM Modi in August 2015 is “mere repackaging of old and pending schemes” or if the Centre has something special to offer Bihar. The JD (U) often refers to an RTI reply from NITI Ayog that says it has no information of Bihar special package besides a PIB Press release on it.

The Bihar CM has long questioned the devolution of funds from the Centre. Also, Bihar does not want overlapping of welfare schemes; redundant and ineffective scheme like Rajiv Gandhi electricity mission should go as it does not meet the farmers’ needs. Third, Bihar has been demanding special category status from the Centre. The CM has not talked much about it during his current term but he had sent one crore signatures in its support to Centre a few years ago. Special category status demand is one reserve in his arsenal to attack the Centre as and when he feels the need to. Besides, Nitish has not been at one with Centre on its Ganga cleaning policy. Bihar wants the Farakka Barrage to go because it causes massive desilting and is responsible for floods, even when there are no rains in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar may well have embraced practical politics by making it clear that he is not in PM race but he has created an alternative national discourse by taking up Gandhian thoughts. As for Lalu, Nitish will keep him and the BJP guessing till 2019.

