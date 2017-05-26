Three years of Modi govt: Congress – living in a time warp, can it push ahead with opposition unity?

The desire among the disparate opposition parties to stick together to try and stop the Narendra Modi juggernaut makes the political scenario exciting. (File Photo) The desire among the disparate opposition parties to stick together to try and stop the Narendra Modi juggernaut makes the political scenario exciting. (File Photo)

The Narendra Modi government’s performance or the lack thereof , its achievements and missteps and decisions and controversies are being analysed and discussed in depth as it completes three years in office. However, as the BJP-led NDA government celebrates, the Congress has much to think about, mostly how it has been unable to exploit any of the Centre’s missteps and translate them into electoral victories.

Around the same time last year, the Congress was preparing to launch a media blitz, a series of press conferences by top leaders across the country to highlight the “failures’ of the government. Well, the party is following the same ritual this year too.

Last year at this time, the grand old party was reeling under the shock of defeats in assembly elections in five states, including Assam. It had lost ruling Kerala and gained no new ground in Tamil Nadu or West Bengal. Puducherry was its only solace. The feeling is the same now after the mauling in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It lost power in Manipur and Goa slipped between the cup and the lip. Punjab was the only relief.

Talk of Rahul Gandhi taking over as Congress president was in the air last year and the haze is yet to lift. The cry of BJP targeting its leaders and indulging in vendetta politics is as shrill as it was last year.

As in the past, it failed to capitalize on issues – be it the worsening situation in the Kashmir valley or the Dalit killings in Saharanpur and the mass lynching in Jharkhand. It has not been able to create a groundswell of opinion against the BJP governments at the Centre or in states. The Government’s muscular policy in Kashmir seems to have caught the imagination of the people and the Congress appears on weak ground.

Neither has it managed to politically exploit the agrarian distress across the country – it is confined to giving routine media bytes. Even on the sensitive issue of triple talaq, it has allowed the BJP to define and dominate the narrative. The grand old party seems stuck in a time warp.

What are the major pointers for the Congress in the past one year?

Whether anything has changed organizationally or whether the Congress has gained new ground politically is debatable. But the desire among opposition forces to join hands to take on the BJP, ironically because the Congress has weakened, is good news for the beleaguered party.

Demonetization of high value currency notes first brought the opposition together. The Uttar Pradesh verdict gave it a sense of purpose. The desire among the disparate opposition parties to stick together to try and stop the Narendra Modi juggernaut makes the political scenario exciting. The Congress has not come in the way of the opposition unity, neither has it sought to play big brother.

The party, many of its top leaders believe, will have to walk the extra mile to ensure that the opposition stays together not just inside Parliament but outside as well. They want this unity to translate into an alliance – even if not grand – but state specific. The biggest test would be the presidential elections and if the parties can stay together and present a good contest, it would cement the unity.

Secondly, while the last round of assembly elections went badly for the Congress, it got one decision right. Punjab proved that even for exploiting anti-incumbency, you have to have a plan. It gave Captain Amarinder Singh a clear hand in the state and mounted a focused campaign which paid results. The absence of clear and quick decision making proved to be a disaster in Goa. The message is clear.

Looking ahead, assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh at the end of the year would be another acid test for the Congress. Many in the party believe, if it manages to join hands with the likes of Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani and ensure that the opposition votes are not divided, it stands a chance in Gujarat. Himachal is an uphill task where the party will have to do some out-of-the box thinking to remain in the race.

