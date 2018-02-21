Not a Rajinikanth or Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan’s political entry too is dreamy and simple

Kamal Haasan addresses the fishermen community in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. He will launch his political party later this evening. (Express Photo/Arun Janardhanan) Kamal Haasan addresses the fishermen community in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. He will launch his political party later this evening. (Express Photo/Arun Janardhanan)

Kamal Haasan was never a mass hero like Rajinikanth or Vijayakanth. So his political entry too may not attract thousands of fans to his rallies. However, like superstar Rajinikanth whose decisions are verily inspired by his spiritual Gurus, Kamal Haasan’s new political foray and all his measured steps in that direction reportedly are greatly influenced by one such inspiration, M S Udayamurthy, a writer and social activist who died in 2013.

Sources close to Kamal told The Indian Express that his initial steps in political arena will bear imprints of Udayamurthy too, his thoughts, and his books on self-improvement such as “Ennangal” (thoughts) “Unnal Mudiyum Thambi” (You Can, brother), “nee than thambi mudhal amaichar” (Brother, You are the chief minister)

Known for environmental activism and debating on contentious issues such as interlinking of rivers; sources add that Kamal’s newly launched party’s name is likely to have similarities to “Makkal Sakthi Iyakkam” (People’s Power Movement), a movement launched by Udayamurthy.

When Kamal announces his party name today evening in a rally in Madurai, not many prominent faces are found in support. With limited funds and human resources, however, Kamal has organised the events in such a way that maximum followers and vehicles will be able to travel along with him. About 50 or more vehicles are expected to be his convoy from Rameswaram to Madurai, with three public meetings in between. While the expenses of his events and travel to Madurai are spent by fans themselves, a private agency played a key role behind his recent TV show Big Boss is preparing stage and arrangements for his Madurai rally.

Follow Kamal Haasan political party launch LIVE UPDATES

Besides Udayamurthy and many other personas who inspired Kamal, people involved in his programmes revealed he will be projecting an image that is a mixture of late Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam and Barack Obama. “He wants to sounds like them, giving hope and dreaming much. He is likely to say that he is not a leader but a coordinator. He will state that he is not keen to become a Chief Minister but would fight to serve the people,” said a source close to him.

Another interesting feature is his initial political plan of adopting a village in every district to make it a model village which is drawn from an idea adapted from his 1988 movie, Unnal Mudiyum Thambi (You can, Brother) inspired by the life of Udayamurthy, in which Kamal played the role of a youth who transformed a village and won the ‘Best Indian’ award from the Prime Minister.

For all the latest Beyond The News News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd