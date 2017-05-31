Don’t worry Priyanka Chopra, your fans have got your back

Priyanka Chopra was trolled for not having any respect for the leader of the nation, PM Narendra Modi. Priyanka Chopra was trolled for not having any respect for the leader of the nation, PM Narendra Modi.

By now it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Priyanka Chopra was trolled by Indian followers on Facebook for wearing a short dress when meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. She has no respect for the leader of the nation and she has forgotten has her culture, they said, which was almost exactly what they had spewed at Kangana Ranaut when she bared her shoulders in a strapless gown to receive her National Award for Tanu Weds Manu 2 from President Pranab Mukherjee last year. This is the sort of venom that women celebrities in India are familiar with, and it is something that many of them, from Deepika Padukone to Disha Patani, have given appropriate responses too.

But while some fans took it upon themselves to slut-shame Chopra, there were plenty of others online shut the trolls down by pointing out that its the 21st century and a woman has the right to wear whatever she wants. For every hater who equated Chopra’s choice of clothes and cross-legged posture with a lack of respect for “elders”, there were a dozen who spoke up about how inspiring they find the self-made actor’s story and how they see her as a wonderful international ambassador for India. There were a few who pointed out that the PM himself seemed to have no problem with the way Chopra was dressed, so why should anyone else have a problem. Others felt constrained to say that the PM is a public servant, not a deity, and that Chopra is a tax-paying citizen of the country who could wear whatever she wanted. The best arguments however were made by those who posted pictures of RSS luminaries such as Nitin Gadkari and even the PM himself, showing off their legs in khakhi shorts.

But the best response came from Chopra herself, when she posted a photograph with her mother Madhu, in which both ladies are showing, as the actor says, “legs for days”. That was it. Chopra didn’t comment on the complete gracelessness of those who had asked her to “have the basic sense of covering your legs (sic)” when meeting the PM, or those who reminded her that she is “just a desi girl” and that she should try to remain one. She simply went about her life, posting more pictures – in short dresses and otherwise – and let the storm pass.

