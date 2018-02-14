Discount February: Top 10 offers on hatchbacks and compact vehicles

This February, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata, Renualt, Mahindra, Nissan and Ford are offering deals like cash discounts, free insurance, free extended warranties and exchange bonus on a host of vehicles. This February, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata, Renualt, Mahindra, Nissan and Ford are offering deals like cash discounts, free insurance, free extended warranties and exchange bonus on a host of vehicles.

Before the close of the financial year 2017-18, automakers and dealers have rolled out major discounts on popular hatchbacks. The timing, as well as the inventory of the previous year, have resulted in what could be a lucrative deal for prospective buyers. Makers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata, Renualt, Mahindra, Nissan and Ford are offering deals like cash discounts, free insurance, free extended warranties and exchange bonus on a host of vehicles. H

ere is a list of the most popular offers available for customers during this month.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The WagonR is one of the most popular and top selling cars in India. This is one car that Maruti Suzuki has reinvented time and again to great success. The car with its ample headroom, spacious interiors and reasonable pricing has over the years become a favourite for those looking for a family car. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 for the WagonR. They vary according to the model of the vehicle.

Hyundai Elite i20

After Hyundai launched the new variant of the Elite i20 recently, some stock of the older model, whose production was also stopped, is still available with the company and dealers. These cars are going for up to Rs 85,000 discount which includes a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO YK Koo (R) showcase their premium compact hatchback Elite i20 at the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. (File)

Hyundai Grand i10

Another popular hatchback in the market, the Grand i10 is currently on offer with discounts of up to Rs 65,000. These discounts are divided into three parts. The Grand i10 gets a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on the diesel variant. The discount cannot be availed on the Grand i10 Era petrol variant.

Maruti Suzuki's compact car Ignis is the most affordable offering among the brand's Nexa premium line of vehicles. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Ignis, the lowest priced car at the Nexa premium outlets of the carmaker, was introduced as the company’s youthful and fresh take on the hatchback. The discount available on the Ignis is up to Rs 63,000. The offer, though, can only be availed on 2017-make cars. For the 2018-make units, Maruti is offering discounts up to Rs 58,100.

Nissan Micra 2016 (picture for representation)

Nissan Micra

Nissan has put a handsome discount of up to Rs 75,000 on the Micra. The car, which is the most affordable offering from Nissan, will also come with a free insurance for the first year and interest rates of 7.99 per cent.

Honda Jazz

The Jazz is a premium hatchback from Honda and is the most spacious offering in this segment. Customers are offered discounts and savings of up to Rs 50,000 on the Jazz. The cash discount on the diesel variant is Rs 30,000 and for the petrol variant, it is Rs 15,000. Both variants come with a first-year free car insurance.

Ford Figo

The premium hatchback offering from Ford is on offer with discounts of up to Rs 54,000. Car enthusiasts appreciate the signature powerful engine from Ford with its nippy tuning. The Figo’s manual variants in the Trend and Titanium class are on offer with a discount of Rs 28,000. The maker is offering Rs 32,000 discount on the Titanium automatic. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 22,000.

Tata Bolt electric variant at a charging station. (Picture for representation)

Tata Bolt

One of the most trusted brands in the auto industry in India is Tata and it has done exhaustive work over recent years to make their portfolio more attractive for buyers. Though it has upped its share in the market with offerings like Tiago, Nexon, Hexa and Tigor, the Bolt has failed to see similar success. To give a boost to the Bolt line, Tata is now offering the car with a discount on its 2017-make units of up to Rs 30,000 and the 2018-make units with a discount of up to Rs 25,000. All the cars under the offer come with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Mahindra KUV 100 NXT

The recently launched Mahindra KUV 100 NXT came with a massive upgrade to the previous model — over 100 additional features and changes to the exteriors of the car. Mahindra is offering discounts and savings of up to Rs 55,000 on the vehicle. The offer includes a free extended warranty for the third and fourth year, a cash discount of Rs 28,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Kwid is the most affordable offering by the French manufacturer and despite initial success, the cars sales dipped eventually. Renault is offering cash discounts as well as (Source: kwidclimber.com)

Renault Kwid

The Kwid, though received quite well, has failed to catch the imagination of the Indian buyer. In a bid to increase sales, the company has offered a discount of Rs 14,000 on the entry-level variant. Renault has also offered flat interest rates of 7.99 per cent and a zero-down payment scheme to aid entry-level/first time buyers. The entire offer can be availed on the cars of 2017-make while the 2018-make cars are only offered under thezero-down-paymentt scheme.

