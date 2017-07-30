Tesla Model 3: Here is everything you need to know

Elon Musk handed over the first 30 units of the Model 3 to buyers all Tesla Employees. (Source: Tesla) Elon Musk handed over the first 30 units of the Model 3 to buyers all Tesla Employees. (Source: Tesla)

Elon Musk handed over the Model 3 to 30 Tesla employees at an event on Saturday, and promised customers that the company will build the new cars as fast as they can. The company now aims at manufacturing 500,000 such cars by next year. With a base price of $35,000 — half the cost of Tesla’s previous models — and range of up to 310 miles (498 km), the Model 3 could bring hundreds of thousands of new customers into the automaker’s fold.

Timeline

Musk told reporters: “We are going to be in a production hell, for at least six months or maybe longer.”

Tesla has issued a timeline to its customers about various stages of production and manufacturing of the much awaited car. Production of the car with long range batteries will begin in the US and deliveries will commence in late October. Meanwhile, the production of the standard battery cars will begin in November. For international customers who have booked the car by furnishing $1000 deposits, production of the left-hand drive vehicles will start in the second half of 2018.

Tesla opened the bookings of Model 3 for Indians as well and many paid $1000 to pre-book the car. However, they will have to wait till 2019 when Tesla begins production of the right-hand drive vehicles.

Tesla Model 3 specs and features:

Safety Features

Tesla Model 3 comes with an Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance system which uses eight cameras, forward radar and twelve ultrasonic sensors to predetermine whether an accident is imminent, before sounding the alarms and automatically applying the brakes. With early detection and application of the brakes the feature will balance numerous human errors on the road. Tesla X also had similar feature.

Model 3 also has electronic stability and traction control which ensures maximum contact between the road and the tires. The car also comes loaded with eight airbags to provide an all-round safety to the driver and the passengers in case of an accident. Model 3 has four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic parking brake, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm system and tire pressure monitoring system installed into it.

Battery Range

The Model 3 , priced at $35000, has a range of 220 miles (322 Km). The vehicle comes with a hybrid steel/ aluminium body and is available in just one standard colour, black. Customers have to pay $1,000 more for more colours. The company is offering a range of colours that include midnight silver metallic, deep blue metallic, silver metallic, pearl white Multi-Coat and red Multi-Coat. The batteries can be charged at two modes — at supercharging rate it charges at 130 miles of range per 30 minutes while at home charging rate it charges at 30 miles of range per hour.

A fully loaded Model 3 with 310 miles of range and Tesla’s full semi-autonomous autopilot system costs a hefty $59,500.

Interior

The standard Tesla Model 3 though is smaller to its predecessor Model S, it comes with a five seating capacity and is fitted with a 15″ touchscreen display, on board maps and navigation system, Wi-Fi and LTE enabled internet connectivity, Keyless entry and remote climate control using the Tesla app, bluetooth hands-free calling and media streaming, backup camera, an auto dimming rear-view mirror, one-touch power windows throughout, 60/40 split folding rear seat which maximize cargo options and power adjustable mirrors.

Upgrades

Tesla is also offering a premium upgrade to its standard Model 3 at $5000 which will add premium heated seating and cabin materials, including open pore wood décor and two rear USB, power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with custom driver profiles, premium audio system with more power, tweeters, surround speakers and sub-woofer, tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection, auto-dimming, power folding, heated side mirror, LED fog lamps, and a central console with covered storage and docking for two smartphones.

However, if you want the autopilot feature enable Model 3, customers will have to pay $5000 more. The autopilot feature will enable the Model 3 to match speed to traffic conditions, keep within a lane, automatically change lanes, transition from one freeway to another, exit the freeway and self-park at your destination. The company is hopeful that Model 3 will be capable of navigating traffic without human intervention, however, this feature is dependent upon extensive software validation and regulatory approval, which may vary by jurisdiction.

Guarantee

Tesla is offering a 4-year or 50,000 mile limited warranty on the vehicle and an 8-year or 100,000 mile warranty on the battery with the Model 3.

Accessories

The buyers will get a 240 volt NEMA 14-50 adapter, a 120 volt NEMA 5-15 adapter, a J 1772 public charging adapter and a 20 foot mobile connector with storage bag as accessories with its Model 3 unit.

