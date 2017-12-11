SIAM figures for November show growth in sales of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycles

Indian Automobile Manufacturers has shown the sale of domestic passenger vehicles in November, 2017 went up by 14.29 per cent compared to the same period last year. (Reuters) Indian Automobile Manufacturers has shown the sale of domestic passenger vehicles in November, 2017 went up by 14.29 per cent compared to the same period last year. (Reuters)

Latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has shown the sale of domestic passenger vehicles in November, 2017 going up by 14.29 per cent compared to the same period last year. Last month, 2,75,415 units were sold, up from last year’s figure of 2,40,98. A total 1,81,395 domestic car were sold, up 4.49 per cent from last year’s figure of 1, 73, 607. Here are the most sought after brands and vehicles this month.

Maruti Suzuki sold 145, 300 units compared to last year’s figure of 126,325. It saw a rise of 32 per cent in the compact segment featuring cars like the Swift Dzire, Baleno, Swift hatchback and Ignis. The mid-size segment of the manufacturer saw a 26 per cent increase.

Tata Motors showed impressive growth as well. Its sales figures jumped 58 per cent this November compared to last year–largely owing to the fillip by Tigor, Tiago and Nexon which saw a 35 per cent jump in the passenger vehicle segment.

Likewise, motorcycle sales numbers went up by 23.25 per cent to a total of 9,59,122 units compared to last year’s 7,78,173 units sold. Also, sale of commercial vehicles increased 50.43 per cent to 68,846 units in November.

Bajaj Auto saw a sales jump of 21 per cent with its motorcycles business witnessing an 11 per cent growth. Honda motorcycles and Scooters saw a 56 per cent jump with its scooters business seeing a 39 per cent jump and a six percent increase in exports.

Cutting across all vehicle categories, a total 19,39,671 units were sold this November, a 24.05 per cent increase from the 15,63,658 units sold during the same time last year.

