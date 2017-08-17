Latest news

Nissan introduces waterless car washing solution in India

The technique will save around 2.8 million litres of water during the eight-day campaign and around 130 million litres per year, Nissan India said. The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 17, 2017 5:07 pm
nissan motors, nisaan waterless car washing, waterless car washing, waterless car washing launch, waterless car washing environment, indian express news The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, Malhotra added. (Source: File)
Related News

Japanese automaker Nissan today launched waterless car washing solution at its service centres in India.

The solution comes as a part of the seventh edition of its ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign which will be conducted at 148 Nissan and Datsun service outlets across the country from August 17-24.

“We are introducing waterless car cleaning solution as part of the seventh iteration of the customer-friendly ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said in a statement.

The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, he added.

The technique will save around 2.8 million litres of water during the eight-day campaign and around 130 million litres per year, Nissan India said.

Nissan Motor India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan’s Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands — Nissan and Datsun.

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 17: Latest News