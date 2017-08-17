Nissan introduces waterless car washing solution in India

The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, Malhotra added. (Source: File) The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, Malhotra added. (Source: File)

Japanese automaker Nissan today launched waterless car washing solution at its service centres in India.

The solution comes as a part of the seventh edition of its ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign which will be conducted at 148 Nissan and Datsun service outlets across the country from August 17-24.

“We are introducing waterless car cleaning solution as part of the seventh iteration of the customer-friendly ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign,” Nissan Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said in a statement.

The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, he added.

The technique will save around 2.8 million litres of water during the eight-day campaign and around 130 million litres per year, Nissan India said.

Nissan Motor India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan’s Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands — Nissan and Datsun.

