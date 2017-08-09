Motor vehicles bill goes to select panel

Rajya Sabha sent the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill to a select committee Tuesday, the government having ceded to the Opposition’s demand. The 24-member committee has five from the BJP, three from the Congress and one each from DMK (Kanimozhi), TMC (Manish Gupta), NCP, CPI, JDU, BJD, AIADMK, TDP, SP, BSP, Shiv Sena, INLD, PDP and Akali Dal.

The committee will submit its report by the beginning of the winter session before it is sent to Rajya Sabha, where the Opposition has raised various objections. The BJP’s five members include Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Ajay Sancheti, Shwait Malik, Ram Vichar Netam and Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Journalist Swapan Dasgupta and economist Narendra Jadhav are also in the panel. The Congress has nominated B K Hariprasad, Pramod Tiwari and Pradip Bhattacharya.

