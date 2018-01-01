Mahindra sales up 8 pc to 39,200 units in December

Exports also grew 8 per cent to 2,221 units against 2,053 units in the year-ago month. Exports also grew 8 per cent to 2,221 units against 2,053 units in the year-ago month.

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) today reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 39,200 units in December.

It had sold 36,464 units in the same month previous year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, sales were up 7 per cent to 36,979 units last month compared to 34,411 units in December 2016. Exports also grew 8 per cent to 2,221 units against 2,053 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 7 per cent to 15,543 units compared to 16,799 units in December 2016. Commercial vehicle sales were up 24 per cent at 17,542 units in December 2017 against 14,154 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.

M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said: “Our commercial vehicles growth for December has been encouraging at 24 per cent and we are particularly buoyed by our ongoing strong performance in the MHCV segment which indicates a vibrancy in the economy.” Global automotive trends such as electric vehicles and shared mobility will be key indicators for 2018 and at Mahindra, we would continue to be a key and innovative player, he added.

