Renault introduces Kwid Climber at Rs 4.3 lakh

Automaker Renault today unveiled a variant of its popular hatchback Kwid in the country, with the price starting at Rs 4.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Christened as Kwid Climber, the variant will be available in both manual and automated manual transmission (AMT) modes.

The manual variant is priced at Rs 4.3 lakh while the AMT trim of the vehicle comes for Rs 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“The Renault Kwid Climber has been developed keeping in mind specific customer needs and caters to diverse audiences, becoming the perfect offering for young achievers who are moving up places steadfastly,” Renault India Operations Country CEO and MD Sumit Sawhney told reporters here.

This new launch reflects the company’s intent to keep pace with global innovations and at the same time make products to suit local needs, he added.

The 1.0-litre SCe engine, which powers the Kwid Climber, is optimally designed for better performance.

The company first showcased the Kwid Climber as a concept vehicle at the auto expo last year.

The SUV-inspired variant is designed and developed by Renault’s design studios in Mumbai and Chennai. Kwid Climber comes with segment leading length, power to weight ratio, boot space, ground clearance and cutting-edge technology.

“With this launch, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family as we endeavour to aggressively consolidate our presence in India,” Sawhney said.

These efforts are accentuated by a clear strategy to enhance the customer brand experience, with several unique and pioneering initiatives already under way to ensure customers have an unmatched and superlative association with the Renault brand, he added.

On future outlook, Sawhney said: “Our road map for India is very clear, with an immediate goal of achieving a market share of 5 per cent in the near term.”

The company will continue with its product offensive strategy in India, as is reflected by the Kwid Climber launch, to substantially grow the Renault brand in India, he added.