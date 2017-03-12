Pune: Drag Race Cup Series launched

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Drag racing in India is set to get a major fillip with the ‘official launch’ of the three-round Drag Race Cup Series that not only offers big prize money for winners but also intends to give its champions the cult status similar to the stars of other sports. With over 600 participants entering Round-1 of Drag Race-Cup in Aamby Valley near Lonavla, the organisers of India Speed Week, have worked out elaborate plans to up the profile of drag racers via this series.

“We conceptualised the idea of the Drag Race-Cup series after doing one-off events for last two years. This year we felt we should be giving more to the fraternity by making it a series. The objective to make drag racers feel wanted and honour their commitment and passion for the sport,” said Amit Kumar Modi, Managing Director of India Speed Week, and an auto buff.

From high-end cars such as Lamborghinis and Ferraris to superbikes from KTM, Suzuki, Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha, Aamby Valley saw an assembly of scores of high-performance machines speeding through the Aamby Valley air strip in ‘one against other’ drag race.

“We see sportspersons from cricket, tennis, badminton get huge fan following. We want to make “such champions” from drag racing, which has a huge following but starving for opportunities to perform in India,” said Modi during a media interaction at the Aamby Valley air strip.

The intent to increase prize money is to bridge the gap between “the spends” of the participant and “the returns” that motorsport offers. “At India Speed Week we intend to make a change wherein at least the winners would be able to recover their input costs,” Modi said.

The venues for the other two rounds of the Series are yet to be finalised, but India Speed Week is looking at Kolkata as the venue for the grand finale after getting immense response in 2016.

The Drag-Race Cup is open to both pro racers and drivers and the one-off participant who wishes to take part in only one of the three rounds that has been sanctioned by the FMSCI, the national motorsports governing body.