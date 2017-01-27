Maruti expands WagonR portfolio, launches VXi+ variant

Image used for representational purposes only. Image used for representational purposes only.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today launched a new variant of its hatchback WagonR with additional features, priced between Rs 4.69 lakh and Rs 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The latest variant VXi+ comes with both automatic and manual transmissions. The manual trims are priced at Rs 4.69 lakh and Rs 4.89 lakh while the auto gear shift (AGS) versions are tagged at Rs 5.17 lakh and Rs 5.36 lakh.

“The WagonR VXi+ has been introduced to meet customer demands, who have desire for more style, along-with comfort, convenience and advanced safety features,” MSI Executive Director Marketing & Sales R S Kalsi said in a statement.

The new variant would strengthen the WagonR brand and help to enhance company’s market share, he added.

WagonR VXi+ comes with new features including projector headlamps, alloy wheels, side skirts, dual airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake – force distribution system, as an option.

The hatchback continues to be amongst the country’s top five selling cars. WagonR has sold 1,31,756 in the April-December period of the current fiscal 2016-17.