Honda WR-V launched in India: Price, specifications

Looking to stake its claim in the crossover segment market, Honda on Thursday launched the WR-V. With prices starting at Rs 7.75 lakh, its major competitors are expected to be the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300. The WR-V could make the crossover market even more competitive.

Available in petrol and diesel options – the S and VX variants respectively – Honda WR-V will come with just a manual transmission. According to financialexpress.com, engine specifications are similar to that of the Jazz. It comes with a 1.2 litre i-VTEC Petrol engine which has a capacity to churn out 89 bhp and a torque of 110 Nm. A larger 1.5 litre i-DTEC Diesel engine offers a power of 99 bhp at a torque of 200 Nm, the report said. The petrol variant comes with a five-speed manual transmission while the diesel offers a six-speed manual transmission, it said.

On the fuel efficiency front, it is expected that the petrol engine could offer 17.5 kmpl while the diesel offers 25.5 kmpl.

About the features, the report said the WR-V is quite similar to Honda Jazz; with keyless entry, dual airbags, a touch screen infotainment system and cruise control system among other features coming in as standard in the upper variant. GPS and bluetooth connectivity are added into the basket. It is reported that much of its interiors and design elements are inspired by the Jazz, keeping in mind the general dimensions of vehicles in its segment.

