Ferrari 488 GTB unveiled ahead of Geneva debut

Meet the all new Ferrari 488 GTB- the latest offering from one of the finest supercar makers in the world. The 488 GTB will be successor to the astonishing 458 Italia and along with that it also marks the 40th anniversary of the GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) nameplate for Ferrari since the 308 GTB came into being in 1975.

The launch of the 488 GTB marks a new beginning at Ferrari since the company is now shifting focus from naturally aspirated engines to turbocharged ones. Compared to a naturally aspirated engine that breathes air, say normally, a turbocharged engine uses a high-revving turbine that forces and compresses air into the engine using its own exhaust gases. This in result improves efficiency and performance while also reducing emissions. The downsize of turbocharged engines is a slightly delayed response from the engine. Which in high-performance cars concerns true blue enthusiasts. As a consequence, most are doubting Ferrari’s move.

While Ferrari started going down the turbocharging route with the recently launched California T, the 488 GTB signifies the actual end of naturally aspirated engines for the brand. Whether future turbo Ferrari models will match previous year models in terms of driving experience is something only time will tell. However, going by what Ferrari has put on the paper for the 488 GTB, it surely makes a case for itself.

Compared to the outgoing model, the 488 GTB has oodles of power in store. Although it comes fitted with a smaller 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as against the older car’s 4.5 litre naturally aspirated V8, it develops a blistering power/torque output of 670PS/760Nm- an improvement of 100PS and 220Nm over the standard 458 Italia.

Power transmission duties on the new car will be carried out by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that will channel it to the rear-wheels. Performance claims by Ferrari suggest the 488 GTB will hit 0-100km/h in 3 seconds. The car has also lapped around Ferrari’s Fiorano test-track in 1 minute and 23 seconds- which happens to be a full two seconds improvement over the standard 458 Italia’s time.

The 488 GTB also features an array of electronic controls such as Side Slip Angle Control system (SSC2) that aids handling during difficult cornering maneuvers. The set-up works in conjunction with the car’s F1-Track stability control and E-Diff electronic differential for flatter and more stable high-speed driving. The new 488 GTB is also said to have a new distinctive and unique soundtrack from its exhaust system. Talking of efficiency, the 488 GTB has a claimed fuel consumption of 11.4 litres/100km and emits 260gm/km of CO2 as against the 458’s fuel economy of 13.7 litres/100km and 320gm/km of carbon footprint.

Design-wise. The 488 GTB is an evolution of the 458 Italia. That said, it also has strong design influence of the LaFerrari from front and sports similar creases and bonnet flanks. The 488 GTB comes with a number of aerodynamics aids that include a blown spoiler along with a diffuser featuring active flaps among other things. Ferrari claims the new car creates 50 per cent more downforce and reduced drag than the previous model.

On the inside, the interior layout looks familiar and it continues to feature angled air vents, driver focused instrument panel, a multifunction steering etc., like the 458 Italia.

The 488 GTB will make its official debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show that goes live in March. Prices, availability and other details about the car will be revealed at the event only.

