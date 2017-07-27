Land Rover launches SV Autobiography Dynamic premium SUV in India, see pictures

The Range Rover SV Autobiography will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.79 crore in India. Its 5.0 litre 405 kW V8 Supercharged engine churns out 540 bhp. The car is available at all 25 authorised retail outlets in the country. (Photo: Land Rover) The Range Rover SV Autobiography will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.79 crore in India. Its 5.0 litre 405 kW V8 Supercharged engine churns out 540 bhp. The car is available at all 25 authorised retail outlets in the country. (Photo: Land Rover)

Luxury SUV maker Land Rover has launched the premium Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic in India. The bespoke vehicle is designed and manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations Technical Centre in the Coventry, UK. It will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.79 crore. Its 5.0 litre 405 kW V8 Supercharged engine churns out 540 bhp. The engine is supercharged and built completely from Aluminium.

The engine is more powerful that the ones McLaren 540C, Lamborghini Gallardo 5.0 V10 Superleggera, Mercedes SL63, on-road variants of the Audi R8, BMW 760Li and more.

Land Rover has gone the extra mile to make the car one of its most luxurious offerings. It offers a diamond quilted leather upholstery and you can choose between four stock choices on colour schemes for the interiors. It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen for passengers and a multi-feature infotainment system. Red lines at the read door veneers accentuate the look of the interiors. Land Rover is offering a signature autobiography stitching for the interiors and finishes like graphite atlas accents, its Red BremboTM branded brake calipers and exclusive wheels blend with the aesthetics.

The company has made the vehicle available at all 25 authorised retail outlets in the country and it wen for sale on Wednesday, July 26.

Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are excited to introduce the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in India. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team who are passionate in their commitment to explore new frontiers of luxury, performance and technology with the objective of delivering an unmatched experience to our discerning and equally passionate customers.”

This is the fourth entrant into Jaguar Land Rover portfolio in India. The company previously offered the Range Rover SV Autobiography, Range Rover Sport SVR and the Jaguar F-Type SVR. The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at ₹ 40.04 Lakhs), Range Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 42.37 Lakhs), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 89.44 Lakhs), Range Rover (starting at ₹ 158.65 Lakhs). All ex-showroom prices.

