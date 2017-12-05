Lamborghini launches ‘world’s first super SUV’: Pictures, specs and price

Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport SUV and is faster than all cars in the segment. It reaches a maximum speed of 305 km/h and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. (Photo: Lamborghini) Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport SUV and is faster than all cars in the segment. It reaches a maximum speed of 305 km/h and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. (Photo: Lamborghini)

Automobili Lamborghini on Tuesday launched the much-anticipated Lamborghini Urus, which the company claims is the world’s first Super Sports Utility Vehicle. The Urus is expected to reach customers by Spring 2018 and will be priced upward of Rs 2.7 crore in India. The sports car manufacturer has produced some enviable cars over the years and the Urus will mark its entry into the lucrative SUV market. Urus has the DNA of Lamborghini supercars but has a dynamism of it own. The car is power-packed with trademark Lamborghini styling, though it is not as flamboyant as its predecessors.

Urus — carrying forward the bull connection

Ferruccio Lamborghini, the company’s founder and a Taurus, had a fascination for bullfighting and miura animals. So much so that he adopted the raging bull as the Lamborghini emblem. The Urus, which is also known as Aurochs, is derived from one of the large, wild ancestors of domestic cattle. It bears resemblance to the Spanish fighting bulls.

The Urus sports a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the first for a Lamborghini.

Power and performance

Turbo Engine — first for a Lamborghini

The cars 4.0 litre, V8 twin-turbo aluminium engine churns out 650 hp and 850 Nm torque. It can hit a maximum speed of 305 km/h. The car is by no measure sluggish and reaches 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, faster than Lamborghini’s iconic models Diablo, Murcielago and Gallardo. It accelerates faster than even the likes of Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (2017), and the Aston-Martin Vantage S 5.9 V12 (2016).

In the fast SUV segment, it beats them all — 2016 Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG, 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged, 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S AMG, and 2016 BMW X6 M. It closest competitor is the 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, which clocks 0-100 in 3.8 seconds.

This is the first time that Lamborghini has opted for a turbocharged engine and, rightly so, as the Urus would benefit from off-road conditions due to the high torque produced at low revs. The compact, powerhouse engine, placed in a low-mounted position, keeps the centre of gravity low. And for increased responsiveness, a central turbocharger layout has been adopted close to the combustion chambers. Running parallelly, the twin-scroll turbos give maximum power even in extreme conditions. With this, Lamborghini has also been able to reduce the turbo lag to ensure smooth provision of power throughout the torque curve. The eight-cylinder engine also comes with a cylinder deactivation feature that cuts fuel consumption and balances efficiency and performance.

The Urus goes from 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds and the braking system brings the car to a stop from 100 km/h over just 33.7 metres.

It delivers a maximum 650 hp at 6,000 rpm and maximum torque of 850 Nm at 2,250-4,500 rpm. It goes to a max 6,800 rpm. The Urus has a specific power of 162.7 hp/l, and, combined with the below 2,200 kg curb weight, it gives the best weight-to-power ratio for an SUV at 3.38 kg/hp. The Urus also features impressive braking that decelerates the car from 100 km/h to zero over a distance of only 33.7 m.

Lamborghini’s first four-door car

The Urus sports a low-line coupé styling. Lamborghini has attempted to make this car a treat for the driver and the passenger. Its customisation allows you to mould the vehicle to be “as sporty or as elegant as the owner wishes”.

Transmission and gearbox

The Urus comes with an eight-speed automatic, electro-hydraulically controlled planetary gearbox. It is configured to provide short, low-gear ratios and longer high gears. Its transmission sports a slip-controlled converter lock-up clutch and a torque converter, which is specially designed for the Urus to increase engine response and system stability. A powerful starting ratio gives quick acceleration, high speeds at low revs. Lamborghini assures the gear-braking system is highly effective as well.

The four-wheel drive and dynamic torque vectoring system can split the torque between the front and rear to a great degree for greater traction.

The Four Wheel Drive (FWD) and torque vectoring

The Urus comes with an FWD system which delivers a safe and highly responsive driving dynamics in any weather, and on every road and surface. The system splits torque to the independent front/rear axle in a 40/60 ratio. The dynamic maximum torque system can transfer up to 70 per cent torque to the front, or up to 87 per cent to the rear for high traction.

The torque vectoring system provides propulsive power to individual wheels depending on the surface, driving mode, style of driving, traction etc. It also provides additional steering control which reduces steering effort and allows higher cornering speeds for a sporty drive. It comes in an array of driving modes such as STRADA, TERRA (off-road) and NEVE (snow). It also tackles understeer and tire slip while accelerating for a safer drive in SPORT, while the CORSA mode gives greater oversteer. It manages to scale inclines on gravel and sand dunes like the off-road king, Range Rover.

The magnificent rear-wheel steering of the Aventador S has been adopted over the whole speed range.

The Urus comes with multiple drive modes to tackle all sorts of terrains and adapts to different weathers and driving styles. Its control system can also change the sound and chassis response between modes that give a quiet and relaxing drive to a guttural, characteristic brawny Lamborghini sound and chassis response which increases as the car accelerates.

Lamborghini DNA, the sound, and the feel

The Tamburo system that controls the driving mode changes how the V8 engine functions, including the sound and feel of the Urus. The STRADA mode will give the quietest low-frequency sounds. However, the CORSA mode will give the exhilarating sound and feedback of the trademark Lamborghini supercars. The specially modelled exhaust changes the sound according to engine speed — as the car accelerates, the Urus will produce a sportier, guttural sound and chassis feedback.

Design

Exterior

The concave and convex rear door lines give it a pinched waist look and the expansive broad and muscular rear end the trademark Lamborghini look.

The Urus draws its design influences from the LM002 (Lamborghini’s off-road SUV produced between 1986-93) and other super sports cars that make up the Lamborghini stable. It adopts the trademark two-thirds body, one-third window ratio of Lamborghini super sports cars, with the added advantage of allowing the driver to actually look out from the window. It seats five occupants and the peaked mound of the bonnet holding the front-mounted engine is reminiscent of the Aventador and the Miura. It is accented with diagonal hood lines, taking cues from the Countach.

The large, low-front fender increases its air intake. The front headlamps are placed in a Y shape, are sleek, slim and unlike anything you see on an SUV. The single-line silhouette sports a coupé-style fly line along with frameless doors, giving the typical look of a low-front end Lamborghini. The character line sweeps up around the rear windows giving a single-block carved appearance. As the “Urus is born and made in Italy”, Lamborghini has styled the front air intakes with detailing of the Italian flag.

The entire rear end of the car is connected as a whole via the fender with a black panel that sports the air grill, Y-shaped taillights and the logo of Lamborghini.

It also takes cues from a Lamborghini hypercar. The low roofline, frameless windows, sharply inclined windshield and rear windows are all emotive of the Lamborghini Huracán.

At both the front and rear, it comes with hexagonal wheel arches with detailing reminiscent of the LM002 and the Countach. They house 21” and 23” wheels which are the largest in this segment. The broadening roof line at the roof panel’s base is similar in style of the Countach and the Murciélago, and the rear shoulders anchor the inclined rear windows. The entire rear end of the car is connected as a whole via the fender with a black panel that sports the air grill, Y-shaped tail lights and the logo of Lamborghini. The company says it has taken inspiration from the rear diffusers from old Lamborghini race cars. The concave and convex rear door lines give it a pinched waist look and the expansive broad and muscular rear end the trademark Lamborghini look.

The optional off-road package of the car which comes with the TERRA and SABBIA driving modes also come with metal reinforced bumpers as well as underfloor protection for off-road adventures in snow, forests or dune surfing.

The Urus adopts the trademark two-thirds body, one-third window ratio of Lamborghini super sports cars.

Chassis, braking and wheels

The skeleton of the Urus is an aluminum-steel blend chassis that come with frameless aluminium doors, torsional beams, aluminium cross members to keep the weight low and the steel chassis floor to keep the Urus’ base strong. Seats are designed with lightweight materials and interior rims are aluminium forged.

The braking system employs carbon ceramic brakes as standard, and are the largest most powerful available. The tyres have been developed especially by Pirelli with varying width between the front and rear tyres.

The front seats are positioned quite low, are heated and can be adjusted 12-ways. Lamborghini also provides an option of fully-electric 18-way adjustable front seats.

Interior

The seating position for the driver and the passengers is quite low and the ‘cockpit’ looks very much like any other Lamborghini. The three-spoke steering wheel comes with a vibration damper and is integrated with the Lamborghini Infotainment System, car set-up, media, telephone, navigation and emergency support. A TFT display still shows the information in a 3D presentation.

In terms of seating, the front seats are modelled for speed as well as comfort. They are heated and are adjustable 12-ways. If that isn’t enough, Lamborghini offers the option of fully electric front seats that are adjustable 18-ways. The rear bench seat has a movable and foldable seat back with ISOFIX fixings. This fold-and-move ability also increases the luggage capacity by nearly three times. On request, Lamborghini also replaces the three-seater bench layout at the rear with a two-seat layout for added comfort, an option available in conjunction with fully electric front seats.

The Urus seats five but you can opt for a two-seat layout at the back instead of a bench seat. This option is available in conjunction with fully electric front seats.

The cabin is styled with materials like fine Italian leather, Alcantara, aluminium, carbon fibre and wood. A unicolour leather and trim interiors are specified in Nero Ade or Grigio Octans along with five additional optional colours. The company also offers dual colour Bicolor Elegante and Bicolor Sportivo specifications with leather Alcantaraara options. The dashboard comes in standard options such as a Piano Black and Brushed Aluminum finish. Lamborghini offers optional finishes in open pore wood combined with aluminum as well as a carbon-fibre option.

The car also comes with a climate control and seat-heating feature as well as voice control. The sound system featuring eight speakers and four channels is a standard fixture. Buyers can also opt for the higher end Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D sound and 1,700 watt output and 21 active speakers.

The cockpit of the Urus comes with climate control, echoes with a hexagonal theme and is finished with materials like leather, alcantara, aluminum and wood.

Additional features and price

The car grants entry via touch sensor panels in doors and tailgate. A virtual pedal can operate the tailgate with a kick movement and is customisable. Easyload assist lowers the height of the Urus while loading luggage.

Lamborghini will deliver the new Urus to its first customers by Spring 2018. Taxes excluded, its cost will be around EUR 171,429 in Europe, a few thousand euros less in Italy, $200,000 in the US. In India, the car is expected to be priced over Rs 2.7 crore.

