Honda’s compact SUV WR-V crosses 50k sales milestone

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Tuesday said its compact SUV WR-V has crossed 50,000 cumulative sales milestone in India in one year since launch.

The model, which was launched in March 2017, accounted for 28 per cent of the company’s total sales during the past 12 months, HCIL said in a statement.

“It (WR-V) has emerged as a strong volume model in Honda’s model line-up striking the right chord among young urban customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle,” HCIL President & CEO Yoichiro Ueno said.

HCIL said WR-V sales are fairly distributed across regions in India although Tier 1 markets comprising large cities contributed 38 per cent to its nationwide sales.

“The model has found equally strong resonance from Tier 3 markets due to its aspirational value and product strengths like high ground clearance,” it added.

WR-V is available at a price range of Rs 7.78-10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) across petrol and diesel variants.

