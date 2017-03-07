General Motors India to shut Halol plant from April 28

General Motors. (File Photo) General Motors. (File Photo)

General Motors India today said it will stop production at its Halol plant in Gujarat from April 28 and the auto major assured support to the employees at the facility during this “transition”. “General Motors India on Tuesday confirmed that it will cease production at its Halol manufacturing facility on April 28, 2017, as the company consolidates manufacturing at its Talegaon facility. We will support our employees at the Halol plant throughout this transition,” GM India President and Managing Director Kaher Kazem said in a statement.

The company has in place the options of a significantly enhanced separation package or continuity of employment at its Talegaon plant, he added.

Elaborating further, the company said transition support for employees will include financial counselling and tax advice, as well as information and transition support for employees transferring to the Talegaon manufacturing facility.

GM India is working with government authorities and labour unions, as well as impacted employees and suppliers, to ensure an orderly transition, it added.

Kazem added that GM India continues to work towards the asset-only sale of the Halol site.