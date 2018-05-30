Elon Musk says this Indian holds key for Tesla’s India launch

Last year, Musk had said Tesla’s cars could come to India in the summer of 2017, but there has not been any further development. (File) Last year, Musk had said Tesla’s cars could come to India in the summer of 2017, but there has not been any further development. (File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday dashed the hopes of Indians looking to get a hand on the company’s luxury cars. Musk, in a tweet, revealed that the California-based manufacturer was not looking to make its debut in India in the immediate future. The Space X CEO, who asserted that he would love to introduce Tesla cars in India, reasoned that tough government regulations had forced him to apply brakes on his plans. Last year, Musk had said Tesla’s cars could come to India in the summer of 2017, but there has not been any further development.

“Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately,” Musk tweeted in a response to a Twitter user who wrote “No Tesla in India”.

The entrepreneur went on to add that Tesla would enter the country as soon as chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja, who is from India, gave the green signal. “Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should,” Musk said.

Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2018

Ahuja, who has 15 years experience at Ford, joined Tesla Motors as Chief Financial Officer in 2010. Last month, the company moved a step closer to establishing a factory in China, which would be its first production facility outside US shores, after Beijing eased rules for foreign vehicle makers to fully own auto factories in the country.

Tesla was expected to enter India with its most affordable car, the Model 3, that sells for nearly $35,000 and achieves a range of 215 miles per charge. Last year, Musk said Tesla’s cars could come to India in the summer but later blamed FDI norms for the delay. “Maybe I’m misinformed, but I was told that 30% of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn’t yet exist in India to support that,” he had tweeted.

The company had collected a thousand-dollar deposit in 2016 from interested buyers in India. Those who booked the car in India are clearly unhappy. “I booked a Tesla Model 3 more than two years ago, back in April 2016. Since then, I have not got a single update about the delivery or any challenges they are facing. I feel disappointed and let down by Tesla,” Chennai based media entrepreneur Varun Krishnan told indianexpress.com.

