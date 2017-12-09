Top Stories

‘First Tesla Model X SUV’ arrives in India, electrifies social media

The Tesla Model X starting price is $73,800 and can go up to $128,300 depending on the variant. The model that arrived in India is expected to be priced over ₹ 1 crore including taxes.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 9, 2017 1:32 pm
Tesla X, Tesla electric car, Tesla SUV India, Tesla X India, Tesla SUV in India, Tesla X photos, indian express (Photo courtesy: Team-BHP)
Related News

The first Tesla Model X SUV has arrived in India, much ahead of its highly anticipated launch in the country. A private buyer reportedly imported the electric vehicle which arrived at the Mumbai airport. According to photos circulating on the internet, a banner can also be seen alongside the seven-seat SUV declaring it to be the “1st Tesla Vehicle in India.” The EV is produced at the Tesla’s facility in Freemont, US.

Model X comes with a four-wheel drive, standard safety features and up to 470 km of range on a single charge. The makers also claim it is the quickest SUV in production, capable of accelerating from zero to 96 km per hour in 2.9 seconds. The electric vehicle has two electric motors driving the front and rear axles.

The car is popular for a number of reasons, including for its falcon wing doors which come handy in constricted parking spaces. The second and third row in the seven-seat option can also fold flat and flush, creating extra cargo space. The car comes with an eight-year, infinite mile battery and drive unit warranty, and a four-year 50,000 mile limited warranty.

Tesla X, Tesla electric car, Tesla SUV India, Tesla X India, Tesla SUV in India, Tesla X photos, indian express (Source: Automobili Ardent/Facebook)

The Tesla Model X starting price is $73,800 and can go up to $128,300 depending on the variant. The model that arrived in India is expected to be priced over ₹ 1 crore including taxes.

Tesla X, Tesla electric car, Tesla SUV India, Tesla X India, Tesla SUV in India, Tesla X photos, indian express (Photo courtesy: Team-BHP)

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 09: Latest News