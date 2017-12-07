Tata rolls out Tigor EV, may expand electric vehicles program soon

(Left) Ratan N Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Group, and N Chandrasekaran, group chairman, flag off the first batch of Tigor EVs from its Sanand plant on Wednesday. (PTI ) (Left) Ratan N Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Group, and N Chandrasekaran, group chairman, flag off the first batch of Tigor EVs from its Sanand plant on Wednesday. (PTI )

Taking the electric vehicles program of Tata Motors ahead, the company rolled out the first batch of electric-run Tata Tigor EV sedans on Wednesday at its Sanand plant in Gujarat. The Tigor EV has been built as part of an exclusive order to supply electric vehicles to state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL). Though the Tigor is initially meant for EESL, the company has not denied that it will offer the variant to customers, having also announced the Neo recently – Tata’s Nano-based electric vehicle built in partnership with Jayem Automotives. The car maker may look to expand its EV plans in the small car section.

The flag off was given by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group Ratan Tata at the Sanand plant. N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Group said, “This occasion is a significant milestone for Tata Motors and a proud moment for the entire team. As we work together to build the future of e-mobility in India, I am confident that our customers will respond very favourably to this electric model. I congratulate the entire Tata Motors team for this commendable achievement and wish them the very best as they go forward on this journey.”

Echoing the emotions of his chairman, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion for us as we have shown an exemplary teamwork spirit to overcome all challenges in delivering this project.”

Butschek indicated the possibility for a full range of electric vehicles in the commercial market. “I also recognise the invaluable contribution made by Electra EV, as part of this team. With the Tigor EV, we have begun our journey in boosting e-mobility and in offering a full range of electric vehicles to the Indian customers.”

Electra EV, electric powertrain specialists, have developed and supplied the electric drive system for the car. The same company will supply the 48-volt electric system for the Neo, a partnership seems to be building up.

Under the electric vehicle procurement tender floated by EESL in September this year, 10,000 cars are to be delivered, 500 in phase 1 and the rest in phase 2. Tata Motors had qualified as the L1 qualified bidder and had placed the lowest bid. However, it was later matched by Mahindra and Mahindra.

In the first phase, Tata Motors will deliver 250 Tigor EVs. It has already received a letter of appointment (LoA) for the same. It is expected that EESL will issue another LoA for 100 cars shortly. Mahindra has already started delivering the remaining lot of 150 cars. It had recently shipped e-Veritos to EESL.

