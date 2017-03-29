Tata Motors launches Tigor in India, prices start at Rs 4.70 lakh ex-showroom Delhi

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its mid-segment sedan Tigor. Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its mid-segment sedan Tigor.

Tata Motors officially launched their mid-segment sedan Tigor on Wednesday. It carries an introductory price tag of Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi. With the launch, Tata aims to take on Honda’s Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent and Vokswagen Ameo in the same segment. Powering the car is a 1.2 litre Revorton Petrol engine and 1.05 litre Revotorq Diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The interesting bit, however, is that Tigor’s, pronounced as ‘tee-gaur’, pricing is nearly Rs 65,000 to Rs 83,000 lower than the Swift Dzire as the company aims to break away from traditional market boundaries.

During the launch, MD of Tata Motors Guenter Butschek said with Tigor the company has successfully expanded its product portfolio at the same time has invited a new customer base.

There’s more to Tigor than its attractive pricing though. Although it is based on the Tiago platform, its dimensions are taller, wider and longer than the hatchback. It’s also packed with features including split LED tail Lamps, dual tone bumpers, projector headlamp, head-mounted LED stop lamp, dual tone interiors, 24 utility spaces, touchscreen Infotainment system, eight-speaker system from Harman, multi-drive mode, reverse parking system, fully automated climate control, dual airbags and ABS.

On the performance side, the 1.2L Petrol engine churns out at least 85 PS power at 6000 RPM, while the 1.5 Revotorq Diesel engine produces 70 PS power at 4000 RPM with maximum torque of 140 Nm available at 1800-3000 RPM.

Here is the price list (Ex-showroom Delhi, Mumbai)

Delhi (Petrol)

Tigor XE 1.2 ₹ 4,70,000

Tigor XT 1.2 ₹ 5,41,000

Tigor XZ 1.2 ₹ 5,90,000

Tigor XZ (O) 1.2 ₹ 6,19,000

Delhi (Diesel)

Tigor XE 1.05 ₹ 5,60,000

Tigor XT 1.05 ₹ 6,31,000

Tigor XZ 1.05 ₹ 6,80,000

Tigor XZ (O) 1.05 ₹ 7,09,000

Mumbai (Petrol)

Tigor XE 1.2 ₹ 4,95,000

Tigor XT 1.2 ₹ 5,70,000

Tigor XZ 1.2 ₹ 6,22,000

Tigor XZ (O) 1.2 ₹ 6,53,000

Mumbai (Diesel)

Tigor XE 1.05 ₹ 5,91,000

Tigor XT 1.05 ₹ 6,65,000

Tigor XZ 1.05 ₹ 7,17,000

Tigor XZ (O) 1.05 ₹ 7,47,000

