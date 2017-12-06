Top Stories

Tata Motors rolls out first lot of Tigor EVs from Sanand plant

In September, Tata Motors had emerged as the lowest bidder for 10,000 electric cars tender issued by EESL. For phase one, Tata Motors is required to deliver 250 Tigor EVs to EESL.

Tata Motors on Wednesday rolled out the first batch of the Tigor electric vehicle (EV) from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. The vehicles are part of the tender floated by the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for 10,000 EVs.

“This occasion is a significant milestone for Tata Motors and a proud moment for the entire team,” Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement. He further added: “As we work together to build the future of e-mobility in India, I am confident that our customers will respond very favourably to this electric model.

Tata Motors CEO & MD Guenter Butschek said with Tigor EV, the company has begun its journey in boosting e-mobility and offering a full range of electric vehicles to the Indian customers. “This tender (EESL) has effectively paved way for connecting our aspirations in the e-mobility space with the vision of the government,” he added.

