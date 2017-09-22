Only in Express

Tata Motors rolls out compact SUV Nexon

“The Nexon is the result of our intent to breakaway from the conventional approach of segmentation,” Guenter Butchek, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Motors, said.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published:September 22, 2017 1:53 am
tata nexon, tata motors, tata car launch, tata suv launch mumbai, nexon suv car, indian express Pratap Bose, Head of Design of Tata Motors poses during the launch of Tata NEXON in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Tata Motors on Thursday launched its much-awaited maiden compact SUV Nexon, with prices starting at Rs 5.85 lakh for the petrol variant and at Rs 6.85 lakh for diesel version (ex-showroom Delhi). “Our passenger vehicle market is dynamic. Connecting aspirations of our customers, with the Tata Nexon we offer an unparallelled package of style, performance and innovative features,” said Guenter Butchek, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Motors. “The Nexon is the result of our intent to breakaway from the conventional approach of segmentation,” Guenter said.

