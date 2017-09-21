Tata Motors launches compact SUV Nexon at Rs 5.87

Launch of Tata motors new car in Mumbai by Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD Tata Motors and Mayank Pareek President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors at a hotel in Mumbai. (EXPRESS Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Launch of Tata motors new car in Mumbai by Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD Tata Motors and Mayank Pareek President, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors at a hotel in Mumbai. (EXPRESS Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Homegrown auto maker Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its first compact SUV Nexon with a price tag starting from Rs 5.87 lakh for petrol and Rs 6.87 lakh for the diesel variant.

With this rollout, Tata Motors aims to scale up its position to the third or fourth spot in the utility vehicle segment. (Source: Tata motors website) With this rollout, Tata Motors aims to scale up its position to the third or fourth spot in the utility vehicle segment. (Source: Tata motors website)

“The Nexon is the result of our intent to breakaway from the conventional approach of segmentation,” Tata Motors chief executive and managing director Guenter Butschek said while launching the much-awated SUV.

Interior of TATA Nexon. (Source: TATA Motors website) Interior of TATA Nexon. (Source: TATA Motors website)

The car has a 6.5” floating touchscreen on the dash-top. TATA says it will reduce what it call “eye-off-the-road” time for the driver. (Source: TATA Motors Website) The car has a 6.5” floating touchscreen on the dash-top. TATA says it will reduce what it call “eye-off-the-road” time for the driver. (Source: TATA Motors Website)

The car has a three tone dashboard, as seen here, starting with a black dash top, and metallic grez in the middle and an off-white finish at the bottom. (Source: TATA Motors Website) The car has a three tone dashboard, as seen here, starting with a black dash top, and metallic grez in the middle and an off-white finish at the bottom. (Source: TATA Motors Website)

With this rollout, Tata Motors aims to scale up its position to the third or fourth spot in the utility vehicle segment.

The Nexon also has a first in class, grand central console with sliding tambour door for smart storage. (Source: TATA Motors Website) The Nexon also has a first in class, grand central console with sliding tambour door for smart storage. (Source: TATA Motors Website)

Nexon is the first sub-4 metre sports utility vehicle from Tata Motors stable and and is expected to give a tough competition to the likes of Maruti’s Vitara Brezza and Ford’s EcoSport.

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App