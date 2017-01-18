Tata Hexa launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh: 5 things you need to know

Tata Motors launched the Flagship Hexa today. Tata Motors launched the Flagship Hexa today.

Automotive manufacturer Tata Motors on Wednesday launched its much-awaited flagship Tata Hexa starting from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car is available in six different variants – XE, XM, XMA, XT, XTA and XT 4×4. This latest offering from the automotive company comes right after the launch of Tiago in April 2016, which features a new ‘Impact Design’ theme crafted by the company. Some highlights of ‘Impact Design’ theme are sharp lines running around the body, sculpted look, aggressive forward stance and wraparound tail lamps among others.

The new design theme is significant for the company as it looks to expand their next-generation models, replete with appealing design and styling, to global markets ready to take on competitors such as Volkswagen and Ford. True to its design DNA, the HEXA is manufactured like a contemporary and sharp-looking SUV with a honeycomb grille.

The front profile of Hexa is fashioned in a way to make it look younger than its predecessor Aria, the SUV it will be replacing in the Tata Motors’ portfolio. Its rear and side profile have been decidedly chiseled from the Aria, while the wraparound tail lamps resemble a modern compact unit.

Most notably, the Hexa has features and technologies used for the very first time in a Tata vehicle.

Here are five things you should know about the car:

1. Engine and transmission

Hexa is powered by a next-generation 2.2L Varicor 400 diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission delivering around 400 Nm torque and 156 PS power. It also has the Varicor320 diesel engine, which produces around 120 hp of power with 320 Nm torque. It will only be available in a 5-speed manual transmission.

2. Ride quality

In an effort to improve ride quality, the company has a feature called ‘Super Drive Modes’, which includes Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Rough Road. This essentially means that after you select the mode, the car’s suspension will adjust its ride according to the terrain. These multiple modes are accessible through a rotary knob located on the central console. This particular features will, however, be only available in the manual transmission variant. Besides, the Hexa will also come equipped with an All Wheel Drive system (AWD) that has a ‘torque on demand’ feature.

3. Design and features

The exterior features include automatic projector headlamps, redesigned bumper with LED with ‘Daytime Running Lights’ (DRLs) integrated with fog lamps and an aluminium finish front grille. The rear features chrome-finished twin exhaust pipes and wraparound, horizontal LED tail lamps. Inside the car, you get an ergonomically-placed 5-inch colour touch screen paired to a 10-speaker JBL system from Harman, an American company that specialises in connected car technology. Once connected to a smartphone, it can stream navigation data on the touch screen, which enhance safety and convenience factor for the user. As far as comfort is concerned, it gets an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control that maintains optimal cabin temperature with personalised air flow and black interior theme on the dashboard. The seat upholstery is designed by a European supplier called Benecke-Kaliko.

4. Safety

The car comes with an array of safety features such as ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), airbags, electronic stability programme with rollover mitigation feature, Hill Hold and Hill Decent control, cruise control etc. Dual front airbags are standard across variants. The rest, however, depend on the variant selected.

5. Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

XE Rs 11,99,000

XM Rs 13,85,000

XMA Rs 15,05,000

XT Rs 16,20,000

XTA Rs 17,40,000

XT 4×4 Rs 17,49,000

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd